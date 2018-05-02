Make Baby’s First Word “Om”

For new moms, it can be a huge struggle to leave the house right after having a baby. Not only are you trying to manage all these new responsibilities (that no one remotely prepared you for!), but you’re literally juggling car seats and baby bags, and often wondering how other people will react to your little one’s next screaming fit.

But more than anyone, new moms should be getting out of the house to do something fun, interact with people who can offer support, or, at the very least, get a change of scenery.

That’s why we love the new trend of yoga classes for moms and babies. Right here in the Lehigh Valley, these classes are being held at the St. Luke’s Baby & Me Support Center at 1425 Eighth Avenue

in Bethlehem.

Currently, there are two class options: St. Luke’s Baby & Me Yoga is open to all caregivers (moms, dads, grandparents, babysitters) and the babies they care for. While Mom & Baby Yoga is specifically for moms and their babies. Both classes focus on movement, bonding, and flexibility.

The Benefits

Yoga is a gentle way to help moms get back into shape after pregnancy. It’s also great for babies, aiding in infant muscle growth, flexibility, digestion, and sleep and promoting a strong bond between mom and baby, says Jessika Haynos, service line manager of St. Luke’s University Health Network Children’s Service.

Yoga also offers moms a chance to relax and focus on being with their baby and other moms. “These classes let people interact with other families that are experiencing the same questions, challenges, and joys of raising a new baby,” says Haynos. This helps reduce stress in what can be a highly stressful time.

Baby & Me Yoga

When: Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Who’s it for? Moms, dads, grandparents, or caregivers and babies from 6 weeks to 2 years old

Cost: $15 Mom & Baby Yoga

When: Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Who’s it for? Moms and their babies from 6 weeks old to crawling

Cost: $15

For more information or to register for a class, visit go.activecalendar.com/sluhn/site/mombaby, or call 484-256-BABY.