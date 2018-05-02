Parenting is Hard – The MD Guides Can Help

Back in 2009, I found myself wishing I could phone up my kids’ pediatrician during every moment of parenting confusion and panic.

After a while, an idea hit me: I should create a book series featuring tips from doctors who are also moms, but only tips that they’d actually use themselves. I decided to call the books, and the experts in them, the Mommy MD Guides.

To make these books a reality, I first joined forces with Rallie McAllister, MD, MPH, a family physician in Lexington, KY. Today, we’ve grown to a team of 150 physicians, including several Lehigh Valley doctors such as Eva Mayer, MD, a pediatrician at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

“When I first learned about the Mommy MD Guides, I thought, what an amazing idea!,” says Dr. Mayer. “A doctor may need to guide a patient based on set scientific guidelines, but with issues like behavior and sleep, there’s a lot more wiggle room.”

And often, what patients really want is tried-and-true, mom-to-mom advice. “Parents will often ask me, what would you do if it were your own child?,” says Dr. Mayer. “Being a mom of two teenagers has made me a better pediatrician because I learn from them just as I learn from the scientific journals. The Mommy MD Guides brings that all together.”

Buy the Guides

There are six books in The Mommy MD Guides series (and more in the works!), which you can buy on mommymdguides.com or amazon.com:

The Mommy MD Guide to:

• Pregnancy and Birth

• Your Baby’s First Year

• The Toddler Years

• Losing Weight and Feeling Great

• Surviving Morning Sickness

• Getting Your Baby to Sleep