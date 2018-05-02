Nutritonist-Approved Store-Bought Kid Snacks!

On-the-go moms often turn to off-the-shelf snacks as a quick fix for their peckish offspring. In fact, snacking plays an important role in meeting a child’s dietary needs, from providing a needed energy boost to taking the edge off a voracious appetite that could lead to overeating at dinner.

Packaged products often tend to be loaded with sugar, salt, and fat. Even 100-calorie packs of cookies or chips may exceed USDA guidelines for children, which recommend no more than 35% of the package weight come from sugar and no more than 35% of the calories come from fat.

To speed up your search for some just-right bites, we turned to Kim Campbell, MPH, RD, CDE, a registered dietitian at St. Luke’s Diabetes Education Center in Center Valley, who also happens to be a mom. Here are her tasty and nutritious picks that both kids and adults will love.