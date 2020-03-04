Office Hours

Changing the Way Allentown Uses Office Space

Layton Dodson was a Corporate Sales and Marketing Executive with The Stanley Works and Rubbermaid Commercial Products. During his business travels he shared office space and services. Seeing the potential for a premier office business center right here in the Lehigh Valley, Dodson started The Office Quarters in Allentown in 2001.

Nineteen years later, Dodson is on the Board of Directors for the Global Workspace Association and the Workspace Association of New York. He is also a member of the Alliance Business Center Network. “This gives our members access to some of the finest shared workspace facilities throughout the world,” he says. According to Dodson, Upper Macungie Township is a perfect fit for The Office Quarters. It is one of the fastest growing townships in Pennsylvania. The business is located close to I-78 and right on Route 100.

“We call ourselves an office business center. In the industry, collaborative work environments are referred to as shared workspaces and coworking offices,” Dodson says. Today there is an increasing demand for collaborative work environments. Clients are searching for flexible work options. They desire work arrangements that meet their daily schedules. They want a modern office that combines collaborative furniture, flexible spaces, integrated technology, and comfort. “In New York City, five percent of space is now shared workspace or coworking. By the year 2030, that number is expected to be 40 percent. Many corporations are shedding real estate. They do not want a long lease on space. They are letting their employees work remotely or in a shared workspace,” Dodson says.

At The Office Quarters, their motto is: Tell us what your expectations are and leave the rest to us. The locally owned and operated professional Class A business center is for those who are looking for small furnished offices with big office amenities without long-term commitment. “Our staff handles all aspects of office operations, leaving our clients to focus on running their businesses. We pride ourselves on being your single source of services—landlord, Internet and telephone provider, administrative, janitorial, mailing—all on one monthly itemized invoice,” Dodson states.

Say you need to book a meeting room to work with your team or pitch ideas to a new client. The Office Quarters has five meeting rooms that can accommodate eight to 12 people. “We offer more meeting rooms than most office centers do. You can book a meeting directly on our website. Rooms are available by the hour and include ample parking with convenient ground floor access. Our administrative team will greet your guests and can even arrange for catering,” he explains. Other perks include filtered water, flip charts, markers, unlimited local phone calls, access to business equipment, and wireless high-speed Internet.

If you happen to be a remote worker needing a workspace or business service once in a while, the virtual office is the perfect choice. You can get professional business address and mail handling, use of the reception and copy areas, and add-ons such as call answering, a premium phone number with optional forwarding, day offices, and meeting rooms.

The dedicated desk is a new option that is catching on according to Dodson. “Some people do not need their own private office. We have clients in sales or who travel frequently. They require a desk, a place to sit, and a filing cabinet that locks. There may be two or three desks like that in a room. It is a way for the client to have their own space here and it reduces their cost,” he says. The Office Quarters also works with small companies and major corporations who are looking to downsize their office needs.

Another alternative is a team shared workspace. In these large open spaces, up to 10 employees can collaborate and work more productively. Among many perks the space features comfortable furnishings. The Office Quarters has adjustable standing desks available for clients. These digital age desks are said to offer health benefits such as reduced back pain, improved energy and mental health, lower blood sugar levels, and longer life span.

Teams, salespeople, remote workers, and meeting attendees all can enjoy The OQ Café. It is a cozy place for everyone to come and just take a break. You’ll find coffee, tea, hot chocolate, soft drinks, and light snacks. There is a kitchen for those having lunch in and a TV for the latest news or sporting events.

Want to book one of the 45 offices or five meeting rooms? No problem. Don’t forget to ask for a free day pass.

Dodson says, “The only thing you need to bring is your laptop.”

The Office Quarters

1275 Glenlivet Dr | Suite 100

Allentown

484.224.3000

theofficequarters.com