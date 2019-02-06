Hot Ticket

PHOEBE FLORAL & HOME DECOR

With Phoebe Floral Shop & Home Decor, you can expect great customer service, fresh flower arrangements, beautiful floral designs, plants, gift baskets and much more.

2102 W Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18104 | 610-434-9587 | phoebefloral.com

  • Contemporary Roses $125
    A non-traditional arrangement of a dozen roses with berries and greens in an oval vase.
  • Cymbsational $100
    A cymbidium orchid with protea for a tropical feel.
  • Classic Roses $90
    A dozen roses done in a traditional style, with baby’s breathe. Available in an assortment of colors as well as traditional red.
  • Ultimate Romance Bouquet $185
    Over the top arrangement of a mixture of flowers. Sure to get her attention!

Save $10 with Valentine’s Day purchase of $75 or more. Mention code MP214.
Not valid with any other discounts or coupons. Local deliveries only.

