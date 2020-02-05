Since 1936, Reagle Insurance has been providing top-notch insurance sales and service to clients in Easton and its surrounding communities.

The year was 1936. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was in The White House, just elected for his second term. The Great Depression still was impacting our country. Gas was 10 cents a gallon, a loaf of bread was 8 cents, and you could rent a house for $24.00 a month. One gentleman, Loring M. Reagle, decided to start an insurance agency focused on customer service in a small one-room location right here in the Lehigh Valley. Over the next 83 years, it grew into a prosperous company with a full staff. That company is Reagle Insurance.

Now on its third generation under President James Reagle, Reagle Insurance has customers in Easton and its surrounding communities, including Forks Township, Palmer Township, Bethlehem Township, Allentown, Macungie, and the Poconos. James graduated from Easton Area High School in 1981. He graduated from Wilkes College (now University) in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Soon after, James started his career with the family business. In 1994, he became a certified insurance counselor. Before James came his father Martin F. Reagle. According to James, Reagle Insurance is very much a family business. You will find his brother Robert M. Reagle, his sister-in-law Laurie A. Reagle, and his nephew Michael Reagle. “All of our staff members play an important role to the company. I would also like to acknowledge Robert Moran, Melanie Lynn, Hillary Mader, and Sally Alercia.”

“Reagle Insurance was founded with a mission in mind. We are an agency dedicated to professional, friendly, and prompt service. We are committed to representing quality insurance companies that will honor the contractual obligations as set forth in their policies. Most of all, we will honor this commitment to our clients at a reasonable cost,” James says.

Erie Insurance is the primary company represented by Reagle Insurance. Erie Insurance was started in 1925 by two men with a vision. They wanted to start an insurance company that put customer service first. Today Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company with 5,000 employees and 5 million policies in effect. “Erie Insurance is a well-known company with a stellar reputation. They have competitive rates and provide our staff with excellent online seminars and product training. We have earned numerous J.D. Power awards for our sales with Erie.” Reagle Insurance also represents Berkshire Hathaway Guard Insurance Companies, Grange Insurance, Foremost Insurance, Aflac, and Progressive Insurance. In addition, Reagle Insurance has the ability to broker on the wholesale insurance market.

Through Reagle Insurance, customers have access to several types of insurance. For example, business insurance. “We are committed to workplace safety and profitability. We have a complete menu of loss control and risk management services available,” Reagle says. How about personal insurance? Reagle Insurance offers insurance for rentals, homes, vacation homes, ATVs, trucks, antique vehicles, boats, motorcycles, special valuables, and personal catastrophe liability. What about life insurance? Reagle Insurance offers term, whole life, and universal life coverage. “We work with Erie Family Life for these types of life insurance policies.” On the company’s website, reagleins.com, customers can get convenient Quick Quotes for these insurance products. “As a full-service, independent insurance agency we offer value and real peace of mind. We have the experience, the expertise, and the hometown friendly touch,” James adds.

Reagle Insurance is proud of their volunteer work with the local community. In the past, James has volunteered with Meals on Wheels, as well as the Miracle League of Northampton County. Robert Moran is involved with the local Kiwanis organization. In August of last year, the company was involved with the construction of a brand new playground in Southside Easton with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “It was a chance for us to really give back to the neighborhood,” James notes.

“The dedicated team here at Reagle Insurance makes us a success. They care about our customers,” James says. “We go above and beyond for individuals, clubs, businesses, sports teams, and non-profit groups. If you call during the daytime hours, you are going to get a person who answers the phone. After hours, we have an emergency number dedicated just for claims. All of the details make a difference to our customers.” For more information, stop by their office, or visit their website or Facebook page.