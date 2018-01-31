In the late 1800s and into the 1900s, the Lehigh Valley was a well-known home for two booming industries: silk and steel. This began during the end of the Industrial Revolution, and both industries were thriving, but one didn’t last as long as the other. The silk industry rapidly found itself unraveling.

At its peak, Allentown was the number one silk city in America, but the industry began to slowly die with the Great Depression, in addition to the competition from the south where labor was cheaper. Plus, there was the appeal and popularity of synthetic fibers like nylon and rayon, which are less expensive and labor-intensive to manufacture. By 1953, the number of silk looms in the Lehigh Valley decreased 80 percent, leaving just six remaining.

But one of those mills—Easton’s R&H Simon Silk Mill—has a long story.

Brought to life by Robert and Herman Simon in 1883, the R&H Simon Silk Mill went from about 250 employees to some 2,000. Business was thriving, even after the death of the Simon brothers in 1901. The mill was managed by other people and corporations before the silk market dwindled. The factory completely stopped running around the late 1960s.

Fast-forward to decades later—2006—when a new hope came to the mill. The building was acquired by the Easton Redevelopment Authority with the intentions of turning it into a creative working space. In 2010, developers Mark Mulligan and William Vogt of VM Development took on the challenge to transform the mill. Construction finally began by mid-2015.

Right now, the mill is a thriving living and working space that includes high-end apartments in addition to several small businesses, making it a unique and dynamic community.

The shops are a diverse collection for sure, including a café and soon-to-be wine bar, a gallery and design studio, hair and makeup artistry, breweries, and more. Here’s a quick look at just a few current businesses living in the mill.