Ripe for the Picking

Pick your own apples, pumpkins, gourds, and more at these area farms and orchards.

Let’s be real: Gardening isn’t for everyone. Some are born with green thumbs and others sit back and enjoy the (literal) fruits of someone else’s labor. If the latter best describes you, no worries—one of the many benefits of living in the Lehigh Valley is our proximity to farm-grown, fresh produce.

In an easy fall weekend drive, you can find pumpkins, apples, or even holiday trees fresh from the source. Plus, buying fresh and local means you’re giving back to the hardworking people who serve the Valley—and they may even throw in a vintage recipe or two so you can unlock your fresh picks’ ultimate potential.

Lucky for us, many farms and orchards have pick-your-own schedules and seasonal extras such as corn mazes, homemade baked goods, and even a bottle of hard cider or wine to take those social gatherings up a notch. Here are just some of the best local options to explore this fall.

Strawberry Acres

1767 Clearview Road, Coplay

PYO: Apples, pumpkins, gourds (through October)

strawberryacres.com

Strawberry Acres has much more than their signature red berries to offer during the fall. This farm’s been operating since 1820 and the on-site bakery and farm store allow you to take a break from your kitchen. When your basket is full of apples or decorative squash, hop on over to the petting zoo for a pony ride, jump onto a hayride, or get cozy by the campfire. There are tons of kids’ activities throughout the month, too, including scarecrow and pumpkin crafts.

Unangst Farms

7317 Bethlehem-Bath Pike, Bath

PYO: Pumpkins (through October)

unangst-treefarm.com

Celebrating their 20th year, Unangst Farm has cultivated patches for your favorite fall gourd, complete with “unusual” and “weird” signs to designate those with odd shapes. There are hayrides, pony rides, a kid-friendly petting zoo (goats included), and two corn mazes for all ages. Little ones can play around in the corn building and warm up with hot apple cider on a crisp October weekend.

Gogle Farms

5017 Mulberry Street, Coplay

PYO: Apples, pumpkins, squash (through November)

goglefarms.com

This farm is a neighbor to Strawberry Acres and offers pick-your-own options along with their favorites packed up for you at their fresh produce stand. The culinary masterminds here also have a few yearly recipes (2017 offered homemade apple butter and an apple crumb tart) featuring their goods. Take a free hayride out to the produce and find pumpkins that are conveniently organized by face size for the perfect jack-o’-lantern.

Grim’s Orchard & Family Farms

9941 Schantz Road, Breinigsville

PYO: Pumpkins, apples (through early November)

grimsgreenhouse.com

Boasting apples the size of your fist, Grim’s celebrates fall in a frenzy every weekend through October. Corn mazes, haunted orchards, hayrides, barnyard animals, and flashlight maze nights accompany the acres upon acres of apples (25 varieties!) and pumpkins ripe for the picking. Find homemade ice cream, apple dumplings and other baked goods made on-site, fresh apple cider slushies, and more. Plus, grab a bottle of wine at Clover Hill across the street before you head home.

Spring Mountain Farms

4595 Interchange Road, Lehighton

PYO: Blackberries/raspberries (through October); Pears (through November); Apples/Kiwiberries (through December)

springmountainfarms.com

Spring Mountain is best-known for its year-round bounty of eggs and grass-fed and pasture-raised livestock and poultry. And for a PYO experience, their orchards are where it’s at. You’ll find fresh organic berries, veggies, and fruits well into the colder winter months, when many other farms have closed their gates.

Frecon Farms

501 South Reading Avenue, Boyertown

PYO: Apples, pears, pumpkins, sunflowers (through October)

freconfarms.com

Just about 40 minutes south of Allentown, Frecon Farms has year-round fresh produce and their farm market and bakery sells cheese, honey, gourmet foods, local wine, wood-fired pizza, and their own fresh-pressed hard cider and baked goods. The farm is hopping with live music on the weekends, story time in the orchard, and cooking classes throughout the year.

Eagle Point Farm Market and Greenhouses

853 Trexlertown Road, Trexlertown

eaglepointfarmmarket.com

This farm market is open 6 days a week through December. No waiting for a weekend — just stop in when cooking inspiration hits you. Typical fall veggies such as squash and pumpkins line the shelves and bins with a few extra appearances from pears, apples, grapes, and homemade jams and jellies. The farm brings in local eggs, cheeses, and bread on occasion as well. In addition to edible options, Eagle Point also grows their own mums, assorted gourds, and other decorative items for the perfect

porch scarecrow.

October Produce in the LV

Since we’re close to many farms, the residents of the Valley are lucky enough to have access to storage crops of all kinds throughout the year, no matter the season. However, if you’re looking for a true fall experience, you can pick your own fresh items for your fall centerpieces, carving contests, and baking projects. Follow this list for what’s freshest at local farms right now!

Fruit

Apples (through November)

Pears/Asian Pears (through mid-November)

Raspberries/Assorted Winter Berries (through October)

Veggies