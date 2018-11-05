Satisfying & Savory Bone Broth
Countless brands of “bone broth” have popped up in the past two years. But it’s not just regular broth with a trendy new label. While it’s made with similar ingredients (meaty bones and aromatic herbs), it’s slow-simmered for a much longer period of time—typically 24+ hours—which results in a deeply flavorful broth with more protein, minerals, and collagen. We put some widely available options to the test to determine which we’ll be slurping down to stay healthy and warm this winter.
Dundore & Heister Bone Broth
Located at the Easton Public Market and in Wyomissing, Dundore & Heister butcher shops offer beef, chicken, and pork broths as well as unique flavors like “Health”— chicken broth with ginger, lemongrass, coriander, and lemon. I bought a frozen quart from the EPM, simmered it up when I had a nasty cold, and I’m pretty sure it brought me back to life. Definitely a top pick!
Pacific Foods Turkey Bone Broth
Pacific is a great company, sourcing mostly organic and sustainable ingredients for its product, but this broth really fell short on flavor. It was only slightly more interesting than hot water — no delicious meaty aroma, no complexity, no salt. (Available at most grocery stores)
Bonafide Provisions Chicken Bone Broth
As I heated up this broth, its aroma immediately reminded me of my mom’s homemade chicken and rice soup. My first slurp didn’t disappoint either—it was meaty, savory, smooth, and tasted like a perfectly seasoned roast chicken, thanks to some basic aromatics like garlic, onion, and parsley. (Available at Wegmans and Nature’s Way)
Epic Artisanal Turkey Bone Broth
I actually yelped in surprise at this broth’s surprisingly tart flavor, which is from the apple cider vinegar that’s used to extract more nutrients from the turkey bones. It’s definitely an acquired taste—sort of like kombucha—but it’s probably not for most people. (Available at Target and CVS)
Kettle + Fire Beef Bone Broth
This broth differentiated itself from the pack by being the most vegetal of the bunch, containing everything from celery to roasted poblano peppers to carrots to scallions to tomato purée. It had has a subtle tomato aroma and tasted like a combination vegetable-chicken broth. If you want a less meaty flavor, this broth might be for you. (Available at Wegmans and Whole Foods)