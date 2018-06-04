Seafood Spiedini

Melt

INGREDIENTS

• 8 2-oz. pieces swordfish, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes

• 8 2-oz. pieces tuna, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes

• 8 scallops, cleaned

• 8 shrimp, peeled and de-veined

• 1 oz. olive oil

• 1 lemon, zest and juice

• 1 T chopped chives

Marinated tomatoes:

• 4 oz. plum tomatoes, sliced thin

• 2 cloves garlic, sliced

• 1 T olive oil

• 1/2 tsp. lemon zest

• 1/2 tsp. oregano

• Salt and pepper

DIRECTIONS

Make the skewers: Using 8 large wooden skewers, thread onto each skewer 1 cube swordfish, 1 cube tuna, 1 scallop and 1 shrimp. Make sure that the seafood is flat on at least one side. Season with salt and pepper. Place the flat side down on a medium-high grill. When the skewer is nicely caramelized, turn the skewer over and finish cooking.

Make the tomatoes: Toss the tomatoes with the garlic, olive oil, lemon zest and oregano. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

To serve: To serve family style, use a large platter or plate, putting the tomatoes on the bottom of the platter. Arrange the skewers over the tomatoes, drizzle with olive oil, lemon zest and juice, and chives.

(Serves 4)