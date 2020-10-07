When you walk into Shangy’s, you’ll be greeted by a bright neon sign that says “Welcome To Beer Heaven,” and we’re happy to say it’s no exaggeration. Since 1980, Shangy’s has been known as Pennsylvania’s leading specialty beer retailer. In addition to big brand beers and your favorite local brews, they carry an array of domestic and imported craft beer you won’t find anywhere. Take beer home in the form of 4-packs, 6-packs, or cases—or jump on the opportunity to try something new with their mixed 6-pack option. And don’t miss their latest addition—a rotating selection of 40 beers on tap from all over the world, from a state-of-the-art system that guarantees the beer to stay fresh in your unopened growler for up to 90 days. The goodies don’t stop at beer—check out their selection of branded drinking glasses that make perfect gifts, their homemade slushies, apparel, and more.

Currently, you’ll find dozens of seasonal brews including Oktoberfests, pumpkin ales, and even gluten-free pumpkin hard ciders. If you have an affinity for smoked-anything, be sure to check out the Aechet Schlenkerla Rauchbier Marzen, a smoked lager from Germany. Stop by for these fall-inspired beers this month and to browse the rest of Shangy’s selection of over 4,000 beers—just be sure to grab a cart on your way in!

Shangy’s, The Beer Authority

40 E Main St | Emmaus

610.967.1701

facebook.com/shangysthebeerauthority