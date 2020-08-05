In September 2018, lifelong artist April Khalil and family brought Downtown Easton its own specialty art supply store. But even more than that, Smartivities Showcase provides a whole creative environment for individuals of all ages and artistic abilities to imagine, explore, create, and celebrate the arts. Through the first rows of the store, you’ll find art supplies of all kinds, whether you’re shopping for school or your next project at home—and if there’s anything you can’t find, they’ll be happy to order it for you. Beyond the variety of supplies, shop handmade gifts and home decor from the dozens of artists represented—mostly local—through paintings, jewelry, pottery, photography, glasswork, and more. With the belief that everyone has the ability to be creative, Smartivities is proud to offer classes to aspiring artists of all ages from pottery making and acrylic painting to glassblowing and fusing. Online classes are available as well for learning from the comfort of your home. And perfect for any special occasion, Smartivities even has a party room to host your next small event! Next time you’re near the Easton circle, be sure to stop in for inspiration and the tools to unleash your inner creativity. They now offer online purchasing for pick up or delivery of art supplies and gifts. Check their website for the most up-to-date store hours and class information.

Smartivities Showcase

60 Centre Square

Easton

484.544.3954

smartivities.net