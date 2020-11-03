November serves as a confluence of seasons at Spinnerstown Hotel, melding the pleasurable amenities of both summer and winter into a distinct and welcoming autumnal style. The vaulted barn-roofed deck, equipped with space heaters tucked amid the rafters, extends the outdoor dining season (a great benefit for those who revel in sweater weather), and the highly popular drive-up-only BBQ pit continues to dispense a delectable selection of smoke-infused meats and sides from 4 to 7 p.m. (or while supplies last) each Friday and Saturday. Stepping inside this venerable country destination, guests may choose between getting comfy in the wooden booth-lined taproom fronted by a natural soapstone bar or relaxing in a casually refined dining room appointed with a dramatic stone fireplace. Online ordering for curbside pick-up offers yet another option for enjoying fabulous food and drink – beer, wine, or cocktails—though, sadly, minus the warmly rustic ambiance.

The family-owned and -operated restaurant has remained agile in adapting to prevailing conditions, adhering to ever-changing state and federal guidelines while maintaining the customary high level of guest service and care. In fact, the very nature of hospitality has been evolving, and addressing any lingering hesitation in the minds of the dining public is paramount. “It’s no longer a question of are you comfortable, are you happy,” co-owner Susan Dale explains, “but are you comfortable, are you happy, are you safe?” Spinnerstown strives to meet and exceed these expectations.

Of course, the arrival of new tastes is always big draw. “Fall is a favorite season for most chefs – heartier meats, slow-roasting, deeper flavors,” says Executive Chef Nate Weida, whose relationships with nearby farmers keep a supply squash, pumpkin, kale, cabbage and of seasonal produce coming through the kitchen door. Whole local hogs, used in their entirety, put esoteric items like head cheese and pâté on the menu, along with artfully composed entrees like Grilled Bone-In Pork Rib Rack Chop, served with sweet potato croquette, braised kale, and whole grain mustard demi cream. (Accompanying chef’s notes offer a glimpse into the culinary creative process.) However, no less attention is lavished upon more casual favorites that range from Irish Onion Soup and salads to wings and burgers.

Libations dialed into the season include big bold red wines, inventive smoked cocktails, and full-bodied stout beers that make you feel warm inside. That said, the full-service bar attends to every taste: Their wine list has twice been honored with a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence, an expansive selection of high quality and limited edition beers – with an emphasis on local craft and Belgian brews – is legendary and features 16 taps, and a fine spirits collection includes desirable rarities. For those just delving into the world of whiskey, Anna’s Bourbon—a fruit-and-spice house-infused specialty created by General Manager Anna Dale, offers a smooth introduction. Regulars enjoy it mixed into a Manhattan or Old Fashioned.

A weekly newsletter alerts fans to all the latest features and flavors, and, in these changing times, watch for regular updates on their Facebook page.

Spirited Gifting

The excellent selection of beer and wine at the Spinny Bottle Shop simplifies holiday shopping for thirsty friends and family members. Gift baskets ranging anywhere from $20 to $100 may be customized to taste, and advice or suggestions on contents will be happily provided. Appropriate glassware from around the world also makes a nice addition. Gift cards in whatever denomination is desired – which may be applied to any purchases at the Spinnerstown Hotel – can be ordered online and mailed. Although shipping is not available on gift baskets, you can arrange curbside pickup of these bundles of cheer.

Chef’s prep notes for Grilled Bone-In Pork Rib Rack Chop composed plate

PORK CHOP: Season with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat until the internal temperature reaches 134°F.

SWEET POTATO CROQUETTE: Bake sweet potatoes until fork tender. Peel jackets off and puree with butter. Season with salt. Chill puree. Shape puree with a ring mold on a sheet pan, then freeze. While still frozen, bread puree with a standard breading procedure and panko bread crumbs.

Fry until golden brown and hot in the center.

BRAISED KALE: Sweat shallots and garlic until translucent. Add chopped kale, apples, apple juice and chicken stock. Simmer until tender.

WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD DEMI CREAM: Sauté minced garlic until light brown. Add white wine, pork stock, whole grain mustard and brown sugar. Reduce by half. Add heavy cream. Reduce to sauce consistency. Adjust seasoning with apple cider vinegar and salt.

Bitter Sweet Nothing Bitter Sweet Nothing

INGREDIENTS

1 egg white

1 1/2 oz. Cynar liqueur

3/4 oz Pallini Limoncello liqueur

1/4 oz. Luxardo Maraschino liqueur

1/4 oz. agave nectar

Splash of fresh squeezed lemon juice

Candied lemon wheel, torched, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Place separated egg white into a mixing glass. Pour Cynar, Limoncello, Maraschino, agave and lemon juice into mixing glass and dry shake (without ice) to blend. Add ice, shake again and strain into a snifter. Garnish with the lemon wheel and serve.

To make the garnish: Sprinkle sugar on one side of a lemon wheel and hand-torch. Allow to rest until cooled.

SERVES 1

