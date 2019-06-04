St. Lukes All Stars 2019

The Lehigh Valley is home to a rich crop of student-athletes, coaches, and sports medicine providers. St. Luke’s University Health Network celebrates excellence in athletics with St. Luke's All-Star Awards Night. This year's All-Star honorees walked the red carpet on May 8th at Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem. The event was televised live on WFMZ.

“Sports play such a vital role in the lives of students, building character, promoting teamwork, and encouraging commitment and personal responsibility,” says John Hauth, EdD, LAT, ATC, Senior Network Administrator of Sports Medicine Relations for St. Luke’s University Health Network. “St. Luke’s was thrilled to host this All-Star event and pay tribute to all of the hard work and dedication of our region’s brightest student-athletes.”