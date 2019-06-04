St. Lukes All Stars 2019
The Lehigh Valley is home to a rich crop of student-athletes, coaches, and sports medicine providers. St. Luke’s University Health Network celebrates excellence in athletics with St. Luke's All-Star Awards Night. This year's All-Star honorees walked the red carpet on May 8th at Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem. The event was televised live on WFMZ.
“Sports play such a vital role in the lives of students, building character, promoting teamwork, and encouraging commitment and personal responsibility,” says John Hauth, EdD, LAT, ATC, Senior Network Administrator of Sports Medicine Relations for St. Luke’s University Health Network. “St. Luke’s was thrilled to host this All-Star event and pay tribute to all of the hard work and dedication of our region’s brightest student-athletes.”
All-Star Female Team Winner:
Parkland Girls' Soccer Team
With an overall season record of 23-3, this team won its fifth straight Eastern Pennsylvania Conference championship and fourth straight District 11 Championship.
All-Star Male Team Winner:
Freedom High School Boys' Soccer Team
With a 20-2-4 overall record, the Freedom High School Boys’ Soccer Team was named the District 11 Champions and Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Champions. The team was a real powerhouse on offense and on defense, with 73 goals and 19 shut-outs.
All-Star Coach Winner:
Bobbi Jo Powell, Easton Area HS Boys' & Girls' Cross Country
Bobbi Jo brought out the best in her runners this season, leading both the Boys' and Girls' cross country teams to PIAA District XI titles.
All-Star Sports Medicine Provider Winner:
Dr. Nicholas Avallone, St. Luke's Orthopedic Care
Medical Director of Sports Medicine for St. Luke’s Warren Campus, Dr. Nicholas Avallone serves as the team physician for multiple high schools and colleges in New Jersey.
All-Star Club Sports Winner:
Katie Leary, Parkettes National Gymnastics Club
Accomplished gymnast, Katie recently won the 2019 Level 10 PA State Championship, winning both the all-around competition and bars routine.
All-Star Against All Odds Winner:
Gage Dannecker, William Allen HS - Football, Wrestling, Swimming, Track & Field
Never backing away from a challenge or using his disability as a crutch, Gage participates in several sports, including football, wrestling, swimming, and track and field despite being legally blind.
All-Star Difference Maker Winner:
Joseph Ozgar, Easton Area HS Cross Country, Track & Field
Joseph is a two-time district medalist and a four-time league medalist in track. He also captained the cross country team that won the District XI championship two years in a row.
All-Star Female Athlete Winner:
Olivia Snyder, Southern Lehigh HS Girls' Basketball Team
Olivia Snyder finished her high school basketball career with a record-setting 2,077 points, leading Southern Lehigh to its first trip to the state finals.
All-Star Male Athlete Winner:
William Mirams, Notre Dame HS, (East Stroudsburg) Golf Team
William is a four-time PIAA District 11 Champion, a two-time regional champion and was named the PIAA state champion his senior year.