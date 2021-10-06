Steel City Plant Co. is a one-stop urban plant shop rooted in Bethlehem, PA. Offering pet-friendly (already potted) houseplants and all things necessary to excel at plant parenthood, Steel City Plant Co.’s mission is to make purchasing and caring for plants a quick, easy, and accessible process while bringing together a community of plant lovers.

In shop events, local plant delivery, rentals, and interior design happening now.

Find us at our shop at 551 Main Street in Bethlehem (the upstairs of the Woolworth Building). We are open Thursday-Saturday 12pm-6pm and Sunday 12pm-4pm.

With an extensive background in leadership, entrepreneurship, customer service, community relations, and event planning Angie DelGrosso holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Management with a concentration in Marketing from Moravian University. She is currently the Senior Vice President of Bethlehem Initiatives for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce where she supports small and large businesses and helps drive the local economy. She has now decided to throw her hat in the ring and join the Bethlehem business community so near and dear to her heart. She is extremely involved in the community through volunteer work and holds various positions on nonprofit boards and committees throughout the Lehigh Valley.

Angie is ecstatic to share her long-time passion for plants with you in a community she loves so much.

STEEL CITY PLANT CO.

551 Main Street #205

Bethlehem

484.212.5406

steelcityplantco.com