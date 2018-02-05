Break up with boring smoothies by heading to the blender masters at Greenmouth Juice Bar and Cafe. The organic haven for super-foodies offers frozen, creamy spins of nature’s candy like this Strawberry Cheesecake smoothie. It packs a tasty nutrient-dense punch with layers of strawberries, cashews, bananas, grass-fed whey protein, dates, goji berries, and housemade cashew milk. While you’re there, treat yourself to a shot—of ginger, turmeric, or wheatgrass.

Greenmouth Juice Bar and Cafe

greenmouthjuicecafe.com

134 N 2nd St, Easton | 484.560.5136

21 N 7th St, Allentown | 610.810.8302