COME OUT AND PLAY

Once upon a time, golf was a weather-contingent sport. Fortunately, technology enables The Sweet Spot to sidestep disagreeable playing conditions through immersive augmented reality. Prestigious Pebble Beach counts among the 84 international courses offered in a comfy indoor environment furnished with five TopGolf Swing Suite simulator bays, each of which accommodates parties of up to eight guests. Players are welcome to bring their own clubs, though community clubs are at-the-ready for the unequipped. However, house-supplied golf balls are required due to the sensitivity of the projection screens that deliver lifelike scenes for player interaction.

In addition to a diverse range of golfing options to suit beginning through advanced players—plus weeknight leagues—family-friendly entertainment for all ages is supplied with such game options as Baseball Pitching, Hockey Shots, Quarterback Challenge, Carnival Classics, and the massively popular Zombie Dodgeball. Look for a new Bejeweled-style puzzle game in the near future.

FIND REFRESHMENT

Although the games may be virtual, participants still work up a healthy appetite and get plenty thirsty. The Sweet Spot’s full service bar features six taps, with Yuengling Lager, Miller Lite, and Guinness as staples and a trio of rotating beers from such craft brewers as Tröeg’s and Evil Genius. They also support local companies with wine from Bangor’s Franklin Hill Vineyards, Allentown-made Xplorer Spirits, and even a signature blend of beans from Shady Grounds Coffee

in Bethlehem.

A bistro menu of casual pub-style fare, given tasty tweaks and often rechristened with golf-centric names, aims at pleasing both traditional and specialized preferences, from vegetarian to pescatarian—Mac and Cheese Spring Rolls and The Caddyshack crab cake sandwich, to name a few—plus several vegan and gluten-free dishes, including a Grilled Portobello Stack and a Farmhouse Cauliflower Flatbread. On the meaty side, signature BBQ pulled pork, made from owner Terry Ellis’s personal recipe, stars in The Hole-in-One sandwich and also tops the substantial Steel Hog hot dog. Well-dressed Chicken Wings and BBQ Hog Wings (made with pork shanks) count among favorite apps and shareables, along with crowd-pleasing Fairway Fries, fully loaded with bacon, scallions, melted cheese, ranch dressing, and cheese sauce. A spectrum of bountiful burgers, generous sandwiches, and fresh salads supply plentiful choices. However, The Water Hazard—classic fish and chips featuring freshly prepared beer-battered cod—became an instant hit on the recently expanded menu. Try to pace yourself, though, since a selection of house-made desserts now enhances the menu. Choose from such specialties as a take on the ever-popular peanut butter cup, made with chocolate ganache and locally roasted and ground peanut butters from Peanut Butter & More in Bethlehem, and Cheesecake Nachos—an utterly irresistible indulgence comprised of graham cracker “chips” covered in a whipped cheesecake dip, fresh strawberries, and a finishing chocolate drizzle. Just FYI, even when you don’t have time for playing games, stop by seven days a week for satisfying sips and nibbles dished up in playful surroundings.

SWING TIME!

The appeal of golf varies from player to player, from getting a natural infusion of sunny vitamin D in a serene and verdant setting to bonding with family members—how many sports can be enjoyed together by grandparents and grandkids?—and building relationships with business colleagues. Walking the course boosts the cardiovascular system, and the game presents a far lower risk of injury than, say, helicopter skiing or BASE jumping.

The greater Lehigh Valley boasts an impressive number of public and private courses spread over a wide area—location often being a major factor when choosing to join a club. A few examples in Northampton, Lehigh, and Berks counties include Riverview Golf Course in Easton, Steel Club in Hellertown, Iron Lakes Country Club in Allentown, Brookside Country Club in Macungie, and Butter Valley Golf Course in Bally.

When shopping for a “home” course, key considerations should address the following questions:

– How does the price compare with other clubs?

– Are there good putting conditions and well-manicured fairways?

– How well is the course maintained and landscaped?

– What is the overall difficulty level of the course? Is it too easy or too challenging?

– How do you rate the overall uniqueness of hole layout and course design?

Amenities may also be a determining factor for membership, especially if the whole family may benefit from your devotion to golf. Top diversions encompass dining and tavern facilities, swimming, tennis, fitness center accessibility, and engaging social events. And since there’s always room for improvement, the availability of lessons from a golf pro is a great bonus.

Beer Battered Cod

INGREDIENTS

2 lbs. cod

2 cups flour

2 T each salt and pepper

4 cups tempura batter

1 pint lager

1 T malt vinegar

3 T Old Bay Seasoning

1 T Worcestershire sauce

1 lemon, juiced

4 cups frying oil (your preference)

DIRECTIONS

Prepare the cod by cutting into about 4-ounce portions for frying and set aside. Using two large mixing bowls, blend flour, salt, and pepper in the first bowl. In the next bowl mix tempura batter, lager, malt vinegar, Old Bay, Worcestershire, and juice of one lemon. Whisk until smooth. (The mixture should resemble pancake batter.)

While heating frying oil to 350°F, lightly dust cod portions in the flour mix before dipping each piece into the tempura batter to coat evenly. Working in batches as needed, slowly lower battered fish into hot oil and fry each side for 3 to 5 minutes until golden brown. Drain on paper and enjoy!

The Sweet Spot serves this dish with French Fries and house-made remoulade sauce.

Yields 8 portions

The Sweet Spot

2805 Lehigh St

Allentown

610.813.2536

TheSweetSpot.golf