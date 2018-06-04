Take a Ride on the Wild Side

The rush of adrenaline coursing through your veins, the crash of the invigorating water surrounding you—a river rafting adventure in the Lehigh Valley satisfies thrill seekers of all ages and abilities. Whether it’s your first whitewater excursion or if you’ve gotten to the point where you’ve lost count, you can choose a river rafting adventure to carry your summer fun to new heights.

Catch a glimpse of breathtaking views flanked by 900-foot canyon walls

Jim Thorpe River Adventures, professional river outfitters hosting whitewater trips on the Valley’s own Lehigh River since 1981, offers three different levels of river rafting trips to enjoy with your family and friends. The easiest trip, dubbed EasyWater Rafting, sports calmer rapids and a smoother ride for rafters age four and up. It’s the perfect coupling of exciting moments paired with the pristine beauty of calm pools of water where rafters can swim right next to the raft. At just three hours long, sprawled over an eight-mile stretch of river, this course tends to be just the right fit for getting your river rafting feet wet. Price: $31.95 for kids ages 4 through 17; $40.95 for adults.

The next level up, called Intro to Whitewater, ups the ante with five total hours of rafting down 10 miles of sparkling Lehigh Valley water. Prepare yourself for at least 10 nice rapids that start with the first burst of excitement just around the bend. This trip sends your raft bouncing along a memorable ride amid gorgeous panoramic mountainside views so pretty you’ll want to come back before the change of seasons. Price: $44.95 for kids ages 6 through 17; $50.95 for adults.

Finally, if you’re ready for a real thrill, look to the most exhilarating trip offered by Jim Thorpe River Adventures—BIGTIME Whitewater Rafting. This adrenaline-packed jaunt foams with class 2 and 3 rapids spaced along 12.8 miles of Lehigh River excitement. You’ll spend five full hours careening through Lehigh Gorge State Park and catch a glimpse of breathtaking views flanked by 900-foot canyon walls towering above. The most challenging of the three trips, this whitewater course is suitable for ages eight and up. Price: $62.95 per person.

Group discounts are available for each trip once bookings reach 15 people. Rafters may order boxed lunches one week in advance or may bring along their own bagged lunch. Whitewater rafting trips shove off rain or shine—what’s a little more water?

Do’s and Don’ts of River Rafting

River adventures with friends, family, and even complete strangers create exciting memories for a lifetime to come. Pay heed to these important do’s and don’ts for a safe and enjoyable experience

DO

Wear a lifejacket!

Wear sturdy shoes that can get wet (not flip-flops).

Apply sunscreen and wear a hat for sun protection.

Pack a lunch or order a boxed lunch for your trip.

Follow the rules and listen to your guides.

Keep a strong hold on the T-grip for everyone’s safety.

Bring a towel and a change of dry clothes and leave them in your car.

DON’T

Forget to discuss any personal medical conditions with your guide.

Be afraid. Guides are experts trained to keep everyone safe while having a blast!

Bring along any of your valuables.

Jump out of the raft or attempt to swim on your own unless instructed to do so.

Remove your personal flotation device.

Attempt to stand up in swift currents.

Consume any alcoholic beverages prior to your river tour.

Panic if you fall in the drink. DO look to your guide to get you back aboard.

More Fun Summer Activities

The greater Lehigh Valley area is home to lots of exciting attractions. Here are some more cool summer doings to pack your summer with fun!

• Tubing in the Delaware: Twin Rivers Tubing Delaware River Tubing

• Hiking and biking: Dozens of parks, mountains, and rec areas to check out, including the D&L Trail

• Snorkeling and Scuba: Dutch Springs Aqua Park

• Amusement park and water park fun: Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

• Outdoor go-kart races: Bear Rock Junction

• Spelunking: Lost River Caverns

• Fishing, boating, kayaking, and paddle boarding:

Lake Nockamixon

Beltzville Lake

Leaser Lake

Locust Lake

• Outdoor discovery adventures:

Lehigh University Ropes Course

L.L. Bean Adventures

• Paintball:

Iron Triangle Paintball

Poco Loco Paintball

• Outdoor laser tag: Blue Mountain

• Sporting clays: Lehigh Valley Sporting Clays

• Archery: Archery Addictions

• Zipline: Pocono Tree Ventures