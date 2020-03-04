The Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Photos By Konnor Durante

Shopping for a new car or truck is often a grind: endless hours of research, traveling from one dealership to another, making real-world comparisons of each make and model on your list, dealing with salespeople who want you to buy right this minute.

It almost makes owning a horse an attractive option.

But you can avoid that nightmare scenario by attending the 23rd annual Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Show on March 19-22 at Lehigh University’s Goodman campus. Sponsored by the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association, it will display nearly every brand of car, truck or SUV available in the Valley.

“About 50,000 people come to the show every year,” said Greg Kelly, president of the Kelly Group. “It’s located right in the center of the Lehigh Valley, you don’t have to deal with heavy New York or Philadelphia traffic, and part of your admission fee goes to local charity.”

“For a long time, auto manufacturers focused on shows in the Philadelphia area,” said Tom Kwiatek, executive director of the association and producer of the show. “Local dealers began mounting their own successful shows, and manufacturers realized that the Lehigh Valley is a vibrant market and invest in our show, too.

“We exhibit in 140,000 square feet of space, presenting about 300 new cars from many manufacturers. It gives potential customers a chance to do one-stop comparative shopping,” Kwiatek says.

That may sound like a lot of ground to cover, but Holly Jarrett, co-owner of Star Buick GMC Cadillac said, “Compared to similar national events, ours is more like a ‘boutique’ show. It’s easier to navigate, and easier to see everything that’s offered.”



Brands from Audi to Volvo will be represented, not by sales reps (it’s actually a no-sales-permitted exposition) but by knowledgeable product specialists. “There’s a lot of new tech each year,” Jarrett said, “and people are curious about it. The product specialists can explain its features and benefits, and help buyers make better decisions.”

Other attractions at this year’s event include:

• The show’s first-ever display of the Vanderhall Motor Works’ three-wheeled vehicle—sort of a cross between a motorcycle and a car

• A “distracted driving” simulator, where you can safely “drive” a car while using your phone or other devices

• Tire-changing and spark-plug challenges, hosted by Universal Technical Institute

The Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Show is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on March 19-21, and from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on March 22. Tickets are $10.00 for adults; $7.00 for children 6–14; 6 years and under are free.

For tickets and additional information,

visit glvautoshow.org.