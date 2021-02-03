The Mint Gastropub

Discover a fresh take on contemporary comfort in a vibrantly upbeat atmosphere that lifts the spirits and invigorates the appetite as familiar foods are seen from an alternate perspective.

A concise menu of apps, platters, salads, and sweets—revised twice a week and tweaked daily—uses modern techniques to reimagine traditional tastes with splashes of flavor from globe-trotting cuisines. (Really, why settle for ordinary ketchup when house-made curry ketchup can spice up crispy Fish & Chips?) Pescatarian, vegan, and gluten-free offerings supplement meaty options, and all are designed to travel well for those looking for a homey meal to enjoy in their home environment. Additionally, a commodious West End neighborhood locale makes pickup a snap. Notably though, the staff strives to ensure that in-house dining feels friendly, inviting, and safe.

Dishes such as Pork & Beans provide something like a time-travelling taste continuum that reinvents a humble childhood favorite as an aromatic plate of worldly complexity geared for grown-up palates. A base of hoisin-baked adzuki beans gets topped with tender sous vide-cooked pork that’s chopped, pan crisped, and tossed with five-spice powder. Next come chunks of roasted butternut squash and a scattering of fava beans, all splashed with signature citrus ponzu sauce. Sliced scallions and black sesame seeds crown this fragrant, gluten-free amalgam that’s been aptly described as smelling “like Chinese Christmas.”

An esoteric wine list, classic and inventive cocktails, and solid selection of beers—featuring rotating taps—contribute liquid cheer to a memorable meal.

Ben Franklin Ben Franklin

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 oz. bourbon

3/4 oz. Straight, No Chaser mead from The Colony Meadery

1/2 oz. fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz. honey simple syrup*

Wide strip of lemon peel for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Briefly shake all ingredients (except lemon peel) with ice and strain into a glass containing one large ice cube. Garnish with lemon peel and enjoy.

*Warm equal amounts of honey and water, stirring until blended. Pour into a glass jar and store in the fridge. (Make a good quantity since this simple syrup can be used to sweeten everything from cocktails to coffee.)

Note: A longtime mainstay on The Mint’s list of captivating cocktails, this drink is a nod to Benjamin Franklin’s reputed fondness for mead.

Serves 1

THE MINT GASTROPUB

1223 West Broad Street

Bethlehem

610.419.3810

bethlehemmint.com