Tips for Success when Taking Online Courses

As someone who has taken online courses as a student, and teaches undergraduate and graduate courses as an instructor, there are many things which can help you have a successful experience. More colleges and universities are expanding their online offerings to provide you with flexibility in when and where you do your learning. One of the benefits of online learning is that you engage with the material on your schedule. So if you’re a morning person, you can get your work done early and have the rest of the day to work on other things (like a full-time job and/or your family). If you’re a night owl, great! Online courses accommodate your schedule too. However, there are some caveats: you need to be proactive about creating some of the structure you would normally get in a face-to-face course. Here are four tips to help!

1. HAVE ACCURATE EXPECTATIONS

A common misconception about online courses is that students think they’ll get an easy A. However, the reality is that these courses are just as demanding, if not more, versus learning in a classroom setting. Instructors expect the same quality and assign the same amount of work as in face-to-face courses. Online courses are usually offered in shortened semesters, while still covering the same amount of material. However, people misunderstand the time commitment for online courses—they think that because they are shorter in length, there must be less material covered. Incorrect! Often, online classes are accelerated, so you’ll usually have the same assignments, readings, and lectures to cover in 8 weeks that you would in an average 16-week course, as an example.

2. SET UP A SCHEDULE OF STUDY AND COURSEWORK TIME

Think about where and when you study best, and where you study worst. Perhaps studying at home is a distraction. Conversely, you might set a good example for your kids if you’re all doing your homework together in the evenings. It’s also essential to have strong time management skills. You need to schedule time in your personal calendar to study the materials in your online course and complete assignments. Treat those blocks of time seriously, letting your friends and family know you are unavailable during those times.

3. KNOW YOUR RESOURCES AND STAY ORGANIZED

As soon as possible, find out all of the technologies, websites, and campus resources you’ll need for the course. Ensure your computer has any needed software, and verify your browser is up-to-date. If the course will use special tools, test them out early—not on the day an assignment is due! Also, find out your school’s resources for online students (computer and library helplines, etc.). Be sure to take notes during any live video lectures, when you’re doing any readings, or watching online content—just like you would in any other class.

4. MEET YOUR CLASSMATES, INSTRUCTOR, AND DON’T BE AFRAID TO ASK FOR HELP

Even though you may feel alone sitting at your computer, you are not! Just as with a face-to-face course, interactions with your peers and your instructor are critical to an engaging experience in the course. Many online courses include early-on activities to help you get to know your peers. The online space need not be an isolating one. Also, your instructor is still there to help you, even if you never meet him or her in person. The syllabus should outline how to connect, whether it’s via email, phone, video chat, or virtual office hours.

As you’ve probably realized, there’s a lot to consider before taking online courses, and only you can decide if this makes sense for you. So, what if it does? Ask a friend, email an instructor or school program director, and find out all you can. Online courses could be just what you’re looking for to further your education!

3 COMMON MISCONCEPTIONS ABOUT ONLINE COURSES



Misconception 1: No Time Limit

Incorrect! In the early days of online learning, courses were self-paced with unlimited time. Now, online courses are part of degree programs and have set time periods. If you don’t complete the course, you run the risk of failing. Who wants an F on their transcript?

Misconception 2: Low Quality

Wrong! Many online courses go through a design process that ensures well-organized content (readings, lectures, exams, etc.) is delivered in a way that conforms to best practices for online learning. Also, the professors who teach online may be the same as in the classroom.

Misconception 3: No Interaction with Other Students

Sorry! Peer-to-peer learning is central to online courses. There are many ways to interact with other students, including discussion forums, group projects, and web conferencing tools like Zoom or Skype. You’ll be surprised at how you can build relationships virtually!