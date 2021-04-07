The sheer exuberance of Torre heightens the senses while whetting the appetite for south-of-the-border gustatory adventure. Happily, there are methods of introducing the high-energy vibe of this modern Mexican sister of Paxos Restaurants into your home environment.

While constructing a glowing 3-story tower filled with 100 varieties of tequila and mezcal and splashing walls with edgy graffiti-style murals would be impractical (though fun!), guests can pick up some of Torre’s signature Sugar Skull décor to call their own. Along with offering Sugar Skull figurines—each one hand painted in Mexico—other items available for purchase include appropriately decorated T-shirts, beer growler sleeves, and—you guessed it—Sugar Skull face masks.

However, “to-go margs and meals” supply the most immediate gratification. Popular bottles of 16-ounce Casa Margarita To-Go will continue to be sold while permissible in PA.

A sprawling menu traveling through every culinary region of Mexico presents a broad spectrum of familiar and exotic tastes and textures—with plenty of shareable snacks and multiple types of guacamole and salsa served with house-made chips—to satisfy appetites at lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch, and user-friendly online ordering expedites takeout. For maximum meaty pleasure, dig into one of their newest entrées, Bistec de Res. The heartiness of this juicy 8-ounce char-grilled beef strip steak, best enjoyed medium-rare, is lightened by a bed of purple cabbage slaw, with a green chili crema marrying the different flavor profiles. Crispy green plantain chips bring the all-important crunch factor.

CBD Paloma

INGREDIENTS

Salt or sugar for rimming glass (your preference)

1 1/2 oz. blanco tequila

1 dash grapefruit bitters

1 1/2 oz. cbdelight™ Sparkling Grapefruit (hemp infused soda)

1 fresh grapefruit wedge or peeled segment (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Using a 10 oz. rocks glass rimmed as desired, fill the glass with ice. Measure 1 1/2 ounces of blanco tequila, pour over ice. Add 1 dash of grapefruit bitters, then top off with grapefruit CBD soda. Garnish with fresh grapefruit if desired.

Note: Torre serves this drink with remaining soda in the 8.4 ounce single-use can.

Serves 1

TORRE

2960 Center Valley Parkway

Center Valley

610.841.9399

torrerestaurant.com