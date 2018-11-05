Tuna Tataki from House and Barn

Ingredients

6 oz. sushi grade tuna, block cut

1/4 cup white sesame seeds (or a mix of white and black)

1/2 tsp. chili rub (optional)

1 T olive oil

Sriracha aioli (see below)

8 wonton wrappers, cut diagonally and fried until crispy

1/2 cup sesame seaweed salad (wakame), or to taste

Sliced pickled jalapeños, to taste

Sriracha aioli:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 T sriracha sauce, to taste

Juice of 1/2 fresh lime

1/2 tsp. chopped pickle ginger, to taste

Splash of juice from pickled ginger jar, to taste

1–2 cloves garlic, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Roll tuna in sesame seeds (mixed with chili rub, if using), pressing gently to make sure seeds adhere to fish. Heat oil in a non-stick or cast iron pan until very hot. Sear tuna on all sides, about 30 seconds per side, moving the tuna to different spots in the pan to get the best heat. Once seared, remove tuna from pan and let rest until cooled to room temperature, then slice thinly (about 1/4-inch thick). On one large sharing plate or two individual plates, build the tataki, starting with a base of wonton chips. Spoon seaweed salad over the chips. Next, arrange a layer of sliced tuna, top with sriracha aioli and pickled jalapeño and serve.

For the sriracha aioli: Whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl. For best flavor, chill for at least an hour before serving. Leftover sauce should be refrigerated. It can be used with almost any kind of seafood, as a dip for French fries, or as a sandwich topping.

Serves 2