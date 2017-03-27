Upcycled Upgrades
RE:find
27 N 7th St, Ste 120, Allentown
610.841.4866
refindeaston.com
1.
Allentown and Easton glass tumblers, $10.95/ea
2.
Emeco 111 Navy Chair, $330
3.
Bambeco recycled glass apothecary bubble small vase, $28
4.
Mariposa pearled wavy square platter, $129; engraving starts at $25
5.
Chilewich shag indoor/outdoor mat, $52
Nikki H Hair Salon
4743 Tilghman St, Allentown
610.391.1093
nikkihsalon.com
6.
Pravana full volume volumizing foam, $19
7.
Pravana intense therapy leave-in treatment, $18
8.
Pravana Nevo super shaper hair spray, $17
Artsy Diva
458 Main St, Bethlehem
610.442.9335
artsydivaboutique.com
9.
Recycled record bowl, $8
10.
Recycled wood cutting board, $22
11.
Painted glass vase made with upcycled glass, $18
12.
Earrings (made with recycled bike inner tubes), $16
Khineder Creations
379 Chestnut St, Emmaus
610.928.0408
khinedercreations.com
13.
Hand-woven shopper tote, $20
14.
Teak wood spoons, $4/ea
15.
Teak wood soap dishes, $13/ea
16.
Lip balms, $4/ea
17.
Luxe nourishment cream, $18
18.
Body sculpting scrub, $18