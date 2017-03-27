Hot Ticket

Upcycled Upgrades

Upcycled Upgrades

 

RE:find

27 N 7th St, Ste 120, Allentown
610.841.4866
refindeaston.com

1.
Allentown and Easton glass tumblers, $10.95/ea

2.
Emeco 111 Navy Chair, $330

3.
Bambeco recycled glass apothecary bubble small vase, $28

4.
Mariposa pearled wavy square platter, $129; engraving starts at $25

5.
Chilewich shag indoor/outdoor mat, $52

Nikki H Hair Salon

4743 Tilghman St, Allentown
610.391.1093
nikkihsalon.com

6.
Pravana full volume volumizing foam, $19

7.
Pravana intense therapy leave-in treatment, $18

8.
Pravana Nevo super shaper hair spray, $17

 

Artsy Diva

458 Main St, Bethlehem
610.442.9335
artsydivaboutique.com

9.
Recycled record bowl, $8

10.
Recycled wood cutting board, $22

11.
Painted glass vase made with upcycled glass, $18

12.
Earrings (made with recycled bike inner tubes), $16

Khineder Creations

379 Chestnut St, Emmaus
610.928.0408
khinedercreations.com

13.
Hand-woven shopper tote, $20

14.
Teak wood spoons, $4/ea

15.
Teak wood soap dishes, $13/ea

16.
Lip balms, $4/ea

17.
Luxe nourishment cream, $18

18.
Body sculpting scrub, $18

