We Tried Veggie Burgers
Trying to eat healthier but just can't imagine your life without biting into a big, juicy hamburger from time to time? Give veggie burgers a go. High in fiber, they are a great way to combat some serious diseases like colon cancer, and since most contain soy, they help to lower your cholesterol. Not all meatless patties are created equal, however. Check out how these four, purchased locally, stack up.
Organic Sunshine - Original
"Wonderfully nutty and grainy. I love that it has just 5 ingredients!"
$5.49 / 2 pk.
Beyond Meat - The Beyond Burger
"This patty is going through an identity crisis. It's red and juicy like beef, but its flavor is shockingly sweet!"
$5.49 / 2 pk.
Dr. Praeger's - Super Greens Veggie Burger
"The perfect burger for Popeye: starts with an explosion of spinach flavor and ends with a POW to the kisser (thanks to the cayenne pepper!)."
$4.49 / 4 pk.
Franklin Farms - Portabella Fresh Veggiburger
"Nothing exceptional. Your enjoyment of this burger may depend on what you put on it!"
$4.79 / 4 pk.
Organic Sunshine - Original
"Wonderfully nutty and grainy. I love that it has just 5 ingredients!"
$5.49 / 2 pk.
Beyond Meat - The Beyond Burger"This patty is going through an identity crisis. It's red and juicy like beef, but its flavor is shockingly sweet!"
$5.49 / 2 pk.
Dr. Praeger's - Super Greens Veggie Burger"The perfect burger for Popeye: starts with an explosion of spinach flavor and ends with a POW to the kisser (thanks to the cayenne pepper!)."
$4.49 / 4 pk.
Franklin Farms - Portabella Fresh Veggiburger
"Nothing exceptional. Your enjoyment of this burger may depend on what you put on it!"
$4.79 / 4 pk.