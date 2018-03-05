We Tried Veggie Burgers

Organic Sunshine - Original

"Wonderfully nutty and grainy. I love that it has just 5 ingredients!"

$5.49 / 2 pk.

Beyond Meat - The Beyond Burger

"This patty is going through an identity crisis. It's red and juicy like beef, but its flavor is shockingly sweet!"

$5.49 / 2 pk.

Dr. Praeger's - Super Greens Veggie Burger

"The perfect burger for Popeye: starts with an explosion of spinach flavor and ends with a POW to the kisser (thanks to the cayenne pepper!)."

$4.49 / 4 pk.

Franklin Farms - Portabella Fresh Veggiburger

"Nothing exceptional. Your enjoyment of this burger may depend on what you put on it!"

$4.79 / 4 pk.