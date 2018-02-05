We Tried Halo Top
Sometimes, life is about kale salads and green juice. Fact: Other times, it’s about curling up on the couch with a pint of ice cream. Here’s another fact: An entire pint of strawberry Halo Top is only 280 calories. (For comparison, Ben & Jerry’s strawberry ice cream has a whopping 160 calories in just one scoop.) And swap any residual sweet-tooth guilt for another spoonful—each container also boasts 20g of protein. The question isn’t if they’re healthy-ish—the question is, are they any good? We taste-tested five flavors so you don’t have to.
Strawberry
"Amazing taste and texture. I love that the strawberries are completely blended in and the ice cream is silky smooth. My favorite."
Candy Bar
"A wonderful juxtaposition of smooth (caramel?) and crunchy (nuts!). It’s like a jazz band playing techno music, but it works."
Chocolate
"Smoother than my moves at the club. I’m a vanilla man myself, but this was good."
Pancakes & Waffles
"Tastes exactly like the smell of IHOP from the parking lot. (That’s a good thing.)"
Oatmeal Cookie
"Oats. Brown sugar. Cinnamon. Sounds amazing, right? Wrong! I didn’t care for this flavor."
Strawberry
"Amazing taste and texture. I love that the strawberries are completely blended in and the ice cream is silky smooth. My favorite."
Candy Bar
"A wonderful juxtaposition of smooth (caramel?) and crunchy (nuts!). It’s like a jazz band playing techno music, but it works."
Chocolate
"Smoother than my moves at the club. I’m a vanilla man myself, but this was good."
Pancakes & Waffles
"Tastes exactly like the smell of IHOP from the parking lot. (That’s a good thing.)"
Oatmeal Cookie
"Oats. Brown sugar. Cinnamon. Sounds amazing, right? Wrong! I didn’t care for this flavor."