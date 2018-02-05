We Tried Halo Top

Strawberry

"Amazing taste and texture. I love that the strawberries are completely blended in and the ice cream is silky smooth. My favorite."

Candy Bar

"A wonderful juxtaposition of smooth (caramel?) and crunchy (nuts!). It’s like a jazz band playing techno music, but it works."

Chocolate

"Smoother than my moves at the club. I’m a vanilla man myself, but this was good."

Pancakes & Waffles

"Tastes exactly like the smell of IHOP from the parking lot. (That’s a good thing.)"

Oatmeal Cookie

"Oats. Brown sugar. Cinnamon. Sounds amazing, right? Wrong! I didn’t care for this flavor."