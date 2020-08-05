We Tried It: Owowcow

Our staff was fortunate enough to indulge in a sampling of made-from-scratch Owowcow ice cream. Every flavor is uniquely different, each containing an exciting element of something unexpected. Here’s what we think!

OWOWCOW

Ottsville

4105 Durham Rd

Ottsville

610.847.7070

Wrightstown

591 Durham Rd

Wrightstown

215.598.3248

Lambertville

237 N. Union St

Lambertville, NJ

609.397.2234

Easton

1262 Simon Blvd Unit B106

Easton

610.438.5269

Chalfont

101 N Main St

Chalfont

215.716.7703

owowcow.com