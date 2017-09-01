Where to Munch on Mondays

One thing that makes the inevitability of a Monday an easier pill to swallow is when it’s accompanied by a meal that isn’t your Saturday night leftovers (or found at a drive-thru or in a freezer aisle).

The only problem? Mondays are typically a day of rest for the restaurant industry in the aftermath of the weekend. How many times have you trekked across town, thinking that all that stood between you and your feast was a fifteen-minute wait—only to discover that it was more like a door and a deadbolt?

We’ve rounded up a few choices to kickstart your week that cover all the usual cravings, so there’s just one question you have to ask yourself:

Are you in the mood for…

… upscale dining?

Try: 1774 Grille & Tap

Why: This beautifully restored space is the perfect hideaway for an intimate and impromptu weeknight dinner.

Order: Duck Confit Tacos, Australian Lamb Rack

11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Mondays

605 Main St, Hellertown

610.838.1774

1774grille.com

… a comfort food pub night?

Try: Porters’ Pub

Why: Even if you’ve never been before, it’ll instantly feel like—and perhaps become—your “spot.”

Order: Chili, Crab Cakes

11 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Mondays

700 Northampton St, Easton

610.250.6561

porterspubeaston.com

… but with a Scottish twist?

Try: Braveheart Pub

Why: It’s super casual, super cozy, and super delicious.

Order: Scottish Nachos, Shepherd’s Pie

11:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Mondays

430 Main St, Hellertown

610.838.6555

bravehearthighlandpub.com

… brunch all day?

Try: BeanBath Cafe

Why: The space is cute and comfortable, there’s an impressive espresso menu, and sometimes you deserve a second breakfast at 1 p.m. on a Monday.

Order: Breakfast Quesadilla, Tex Mex Omelet

7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Mondays

2425 Plaza Ct, Bath

484.287.2326

beanbathcafe.com

… modern Mexican cuisine?

Try: Torre

Why: The two-story lofty space is as worthy of an Instagram photo as

the food is.

Order: Nachos, Yucatan

(house-smoked pulled pork) Tacos

11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Mondays

The Promenade Shops, Center Valley

610.841.9399

torrerestaurant.com

… but with a Cuban infusion?

Try: Casa Toro

Why: Every single appetizer on the menu is a delectable mini-feast.

Order: Fried Avocado, Queso Fundido

11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Mondays

Fairmont Village Shopping Center

Coopersburg

610.282.8888

casatoromexgrill.com

… a trip to New Orleans?

Try: The Bayou

Why: Sometimes you’re on a cleanse, but other times, you want deep-fried goodness. For those other times, you want The Bayou.

Order: Hush Puppies, Buttermilk Fried Chicken

11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Mondays

702 Hawthorne Rd, Bethlehem

610.419.6669

dat-bayou.com

… curry?

Try: Aman’s Indian Bistro

Why: Authentic, rich, and frustratingly difficult to reproduce at home, these curries are to die for. If you’re a spice fiend, they won’t disappoint.

Order: Vegetable Samosa, Chicken Shahi Korma

11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.; 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Mondays

3812 Easton-Nazareth Hwy

Easton

484.298.0400

amansbistroeaston.com

… happy hour and small plates?

Try: Tapas on Main

Why: The Blood Orange sangria is reason enough to meander down Main Street to this corner mainstay, but the shareable menu is ideal for friendly get-togethers and couples alike.

Order: Sangria, Flatbreads

11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Mondays

500 Main St, Bethlehem

610.868.8903

tapasonmain.com

… Italian, but in chic downtown digs?

Try: Centro

Why: This vibrant, cosmopolitan dining room offers up elevated Italian dishes and tasty Italian wines.

Order: Risotto Balls, Bud’s Bolognese Speciale

11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Mondays

530 Hamilton St, Allentown

610.841.4016

centroallentown.com

… pizza?

Try: The Brick

Why: The chefs make the mozzarella cheese for the pies from scratch in the kitchen and it’s oh-so-good.

Order: Traditional Breakfast Pizza, Grandma’s Pizza

11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Mondays

1 W Broad St, Ste 101, Bethlehem

610.419.1141

thebrickpa.com

… trying something new?

Try: Foundation Tavern

Why: This just-opened tavern offers comfort food, a tavern vibe, and a tiki hut for fun, casual dining.

Order: Stuffed Bread, Country Fried Steak Sandwich

10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Mondays

1160 South Krocks Rd, Wescosville

610.391.0648

foundationtavern.com