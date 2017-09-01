Where to Munch on Mondays
One thing that makes the inevitability of a Monday an easier pill to swallow is when it’s accompanied by a meal that isn’t your Saturday night leftovers (or found at a drive-thru or in a freezer aisle).
The only problem? Mondays are typically a day of rest for the restaurant industry in the aftermath of the weekend. How many times have you trekked across town, thinking that all that stood between you and your feast was a fifteen-minute wait—only to discover that it was more like a door and a deadbolt?
We’ve rounded up a few choices to kickstart your week that cover all the usual cravings, so there’s just one question you have to ask yourself:
Are you in the mood for…
… upscale dining?
Try: 1774 Grille & Tap
Why: This beautifully restored space is the perfect hideaway for an intimate and impromptu weeknight dinner.
Order: Duck Confit Tacos, Australian Lamb Rack
11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Mondays
605 Main St, Hellertown
610.838.1774
1774grille.com
… a comfort food pub night?
Try: Porters’ Pub
Why: Even if you’ve never been before, it’ll instantly feel like—and perhaps become—your “spot.”
Order: Chili, Crab Cakes
11 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Mondays
700 Northampton St, Easton
610.250.6561
porterspubeaston.com
… but with a Scottish twist?
Try: Braveheart Pub
Why: It’s super casual, super cozy, and super delicious.
Order: Scottish Nachos, Shepherd’s Pie
11:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Mondays
430 Main St, Hellertown
610.838.6555
bravehearthighlandpub.com
… brunch all day?
Try: BeanBath Cafe
Why: The space is cute and comfortable, there’s an impressive espresso menu, and sometimes you deserve a second breakfast at 1 p.m. on a Monday.
Order: Breakfast Quesadilla, Tex Mex Omelet
7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Mondays
2425 Plaza Ct, Bath
484.287.2326
beanbathcafe.com
… modern Mexican cuisine?
Try: Torre
Why: The two-story lofty space is as worthy of an Instagram photo as
the food is.
Order: Nachos, Yucatan
(house-smoked pulled pork) Tacos
11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Mondays
The Promenade Shops, Center Valley
610.841.9399
torrerestaurant.com
… but with a Cuban infusion?
Try: Casa Toro
Why: Every single appetizer on the menu is a delectable mini-feast.
Order: Fried Avocado, Queso Fundido
11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Mondays
Fairmont Village Shopping Center
Coopersburg
610.282.8888
casatoromexgrill.com
… a trip to New Orleans?
Try: The Bayou
Why: Sometimes you’re on a cleanse, but other times, you want deep-fried goodness. For those other times, you want The Bayou.
Order: Hush Puppies, Buttermilk Fried Chicken
11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Mondays
702 Hawthorne Rd, Bethlehem
610.419.6669
dat-bayou.com
… curry?
Try: Aman’s Indian Bistro
Why: Authentic, rich, and frustratingly difficult to reproduce at home, these curries are to die for. If you’re a spice fiend, they won’t disappoint.
Order: Vegetable Samosa, Chicken Shahi Korma
11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.; 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Mondays
3812 Easton-Nazareth Hwy
Easton
484.298.0400
amansbistroeaston.com
… happy hour and small plates?
Try: Tapas on Main
Why: The Blood Orange sangria is reason enough to meander down Main Street to this corner mainstay, but the shareable menu is ideal for friendly get-togethers and couples alike.
Order: Sangria, Flatbreads
11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Mondays
500 Main St, Bethlehem
610.868.8903
tapasonmain.com
… Italian, but in chic downtown digs?
Try: Centro
Why: This vibrant, cosmopolitan dining room offers up elevated Italian dishes and tasty Italian wines.
Order: Risotto Balls, Bud’s Bolognese Speciale
11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Mondays
530 Hamilton St, Allentown
610.841.4016
centroallentown.com
… pizza?
Try: The Brick
Why: The chefs make the mozzarella cheese for the pies from scratch in the kitchen and it’s oh-so-good.
Order: Traditional Breakfast Pizza, Grandma’s Pizza
11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Mondays
1 W Broad St, Ste 101, Bethlehem
610.419.1141
thebrickpa.com
… trying something new?
Try: Foundation Tavern
Why: This just-opened tavern offers comfort food, a tavern vibe, and a tiki hut for fun, casual dining.
Order: Stuffed Bread, Country Fried Steak Sandwich
10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Mondays
1160 South Krocks Rd, Wescosville
610.391.0648
foundationtavern.com