With Child and Styled
Galleria 126
126 S Chestnut St, Bath
610.417.4811
galleria126.com
1. Silver Bangle $26
2. Aztec Copper Bangle $26
3. Circle Bracelet $20
4. Hammered Aluminum Earrings $20
5. Seaglass Sterling Necklace $42
Khineder Creations
379 Chestnut St, Emmaus
610.928.0408
khinedercreations.com
6. Magnesium Foot Scrub $18
Loose Threads
Boutique
436 Northampton St, Easton
610.829.1100
loosethreadsboutique.com
7. LYDG London Black Bag $69.99
8. On the Road Striped Shirt Dress $69.99
9. On the Road Blush Sweater $89.99
10. On the Road Blue and White Loose Blouse $49.99
The Loving Piece
7 N 3rd St, Easton
484.206.8140
thelovingpiece.com
11. Meditation Crystals $20
12. Reiki Herbal Candles $9.75 ea.
13. Natural Life Boho Bandeau $12.50
14. Soul Flower Organic Dress $44
15. Sanuk Donna Knit Shoes $65
16. “Breathe” Mantra Band $35
Paul et Madeleine
Handmade in Easton
pauletmadeleine.com
17. Zippered Pouches $20 ea.
18. Cactus Tote $40