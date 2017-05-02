Hot Ticket

With Child and Styled

Written by Photography by Ryan Hulvat
With Child and Styled


Galleria 126
126 S Chestnut St, Bath
610.417.4811
galleria126.com

1. Silver Bangle $26

2. Aztec Copper Bangle $26

3. Circle Bracelet $20

4. Hammered Aluminum Earrings $20

5. Seaglass Sterling Necklace $42

Khineder Creations
379 Chestnut St, Emmaus
610.928.0408
khinedercreations.com

6. Magnesium Foot Scrub $18

Loose Threads
Boutique
436 Northampton St, Easton
610.829.1100
loosethreadsboutique.com

7. LYDG London Black Bag $69.99

8. On the Road Striped Shirt Dress $69.99

9. On the Road Blush Sweater $89.99

10. On the Road Blue and White Loose Blouse $49.99

The Loving Piece
7 N 3rd St, Easton
484.206.8140
thelovingpiece.com

11. Meditation Crystals $20

12. Reiki Herbal Candles $9.75 ea.

13. Natural Life Boho Bandeau $12.50

14. Soul Flower Organic Dress $44

15. Sanuk Donna Knit Shoes $65

16. “Breathe” Mantra Band $35

Paul et Madeleine
Handmade in Easton
pauletmadeleine.com

17. Zippered Pouches $20 ea.

18. Cactus Tote $40

Follow @LehighValleyMarketplace on Instagram