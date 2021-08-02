A new Sunday Brunch presents sweet-to-savory selections highlighting Executive Chef Justin Cogan’s expertise in infusing global flavors into progressive New American cuisine. Dishes range from waffles and bennies to salads and burgers. At dinner, exemplar entrées arrive in energized style – such as juicy pan-roasted duck breast from Joe Jurgielewicz & Son enlivened with tartly refreshing huckleberry gastrique and plated with braised red cabbage, butter bean salad, and a burst of basil. (Note: Any main dish may be accessorized with a half lobster tail.) An array of artfully plated appetizers rounding up complex tastes from Asia to the Mediterranean encourage sharing and sampling. Crispy Chicken Dumplings and Crab & Mango Spring Rolls from sister-restaurant Grille 3501 appear at this locale as well. With a dedicated pastry chef recently added to the staff, ambrosial desserts are an imperative indulgence.

SPECIAL DIET MENU ITEM

Well-adorned Everything-Seasoned Halloumi & Panisse may sound exotic. However, tangy and grillable halloumi cheese chunks paired with panisse “fries” – essentially chickpea polenta – deliver comfort to vegetarians, the gluten-averse, or anyone with taste buds.

THE AMBIANCE

Like the stunning cityscape views, the point-of-view at this glass-walled rooftop aerie is urban chic, from a spacious bar pouring sophisticated signature and classic cocktails, craft beers, and fine wines from a substantial list to generous terrace seating. Private event spaces accommodate groups of up to 24 or 40 guests.

braised beef short ribs

INGREDIENTS

4 10-oz. short ribs

Salt, as desired

Pepper, as desired

Ground coriander, as desired

Oil for sautéing

Mirepoix*

4–6 cloves peeled garlic

1 bay leaf

2 sprigs thyme

2 cups red wine

6 cups beef broth

*Diced mixture of 1 white onion, 2 carrots, 1/2 head celery, and 1/2 cup peeled garlic.

DIRECTIONS

Season the short ribs generously on all sides with salt, pepper, and coriander. Using a minimal amount of oil, sear the meat in a hot ovenproof pan or Dutch oven until golden brown. Remove from heat, transfer short ribs to a plate, and set aside. Return pan to cooktop and sauté mirepoix until caramelized. Add red wine and cook until liquid is reduced by half. Add beef broth, short ribs, and herbs and bring to a boil. Cover and transfer to a 320°F oven. Braise for approximately 3 hours until short ribs fall apart by touch. Remove short ribs to a platter, reduce liquid in pan by half and puree (with all vegetables) for the sauce. Serve as desired – mashed potatoes make a great base – with sauce spooned over the meat. [Zest presents this entree with a crispy potato cake, roasted baby carrots, mushrooms, and pearl onions.]

Serves 4 or more

ZEST

306 S New St

Southside Bethlehem

610-419-4320

zestbethlehem.com