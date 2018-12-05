Zionsville Antique Mall
A. Geo. W. Keefer Egypt. PA Jug – $170
B. Moriage Japan Cup, Saucer & Plate – $35
C. Groom Doll – $17
D. Bride Doll – $22
E. Wyandotte Top – $35
F. Hess’s Patio Beer Bottle – $35
G. ‘Antique’ Sign – $275
H. Vintage Santa w/ Sleigh & Poinsettia – $16
I. Ceramic Xmas Tree – $62
J. Extra Large Norway Troll – $85
K. Lionel Train Car – $130
L. Vintage Friction Moon Rocket – $125
M. Hess Boxes – $1.50 ea.
7567 Chestnut St, Zionsville
610.965.3292
http://zionsvilleantiques.com/