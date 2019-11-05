ZIONSVILLE ANTIQUE MALL

A small town family owned and operated antique store, Zionsville Antique Mall opened its doors in 1995. The expansive store offers a unique array of quality antiques, vintage treasures, and unique home decor including many items local to the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas (like the jugs pictured above).

Stop in to discover a new treasure for your home or to find the perfect Christmas gift for someone on your list. And don’t miss the Annual Black Friday Sales Event November 29 – December 1!

Monday: 10am – 6pm

Tuesday: 10am – 6pm

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 10am – 6pm

Friday: 10am – 8pm

Saturday: 9am – 6pm

Sunday: 11am – 5pm

7567 Chestnut St | Zionsville, PA 18092 | 610.965.3292 | zionsvilleantiques.com