Coloring Contest 2019 Winners
So much creativity and talent was submitted from everyone who chose to color our cover. Our committee deliberated over several rounds to arrive at these 4 winners across different age categories:
Marco Giamoni
Age 5
Evan Kuhn
Age 8
Veronica OBrien
Age 12
Stephanie McCane
Age 43
Each winner has received a family 4-pack of tickets to the Lehigh Valley Zoo and a private Giraffe Feed from the Lower Deck.
Thank you again to all who participated! We can’t wait to do it again next year.