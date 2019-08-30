Blog Contests

Coloring Contest 2019 Winners

Written by
So much creativity and talent was submitted from everyone who chose to color our cover. Our committee deliberated over several rounds to arrive at these 4 winners across different age categories:

Marco Giamoni
Age 5

Evan Kuhn
Age 8

Veronica OBrien
Age 12

Stephanie McCane
Age 43

Each winner has received a family 4-pack of tickets to the Lehigh Valley Zoo and a private Giraffe Feed from the Lower Deck.

Thank you again to all who participated! We can’t wait to do it again next year.

