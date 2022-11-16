GailGray Home is an interior design firm and home furnishings store. Gail’s passion to find the right furniture and accessories for her design clients led her to open Accessories, etc. in 2000. In 2008, she changed the name to GailGray Home Furnishings & Design and moved to The Promenade Shops in Saucon Valley.

Gail attended many trade and design shows throughout the year to keep her store/design studio fresh and inspiring. Her remarkable skill for creating trend-setting retail vignettes has earned the firm’s recognition as a two-time winner of the ARTS award for Best Home Accents Store and Top 50 Retail Star. In January 2022, Carolyn Gagnon took the helm as the new steward of GailGray Home.

Come on into GailGray Home and chat with our welcoming staff about updating your space. Bring along some pictures and anything that inspires you, and our designers will bring them to life right before your eyes!

As an interior design firm, every design we implement is built around beauty, comfort, creativity, and function – generating a welcoming space for guests galore. Meet our interior design team and learn about our design process. View our Portfolio to see examples of our design work.

Happy clients motivate us to do the work that we do. From custom furniture pieces to intricate gifts and accessories, we offer a vast product selection that fits your style and budget.

GAILGRAY HOME FURNISHINGS & DESIGN

2960 Center Valley Pkwy Suite 712

Center Valley

484.223.3301

gailgrayhome.com