“People come here because the experience exemplifies an authentic, comfortable, Scottish pub atmosphere,” Erik Sheetz, General Manager, says.

When you mention 'fish and chips', most people think of Great Britain. “Coated with a tempura batter of Yuengling Lager, patrons come because we have the best tasting, freshest, crispiest around”, he says.

“We have quite a number of delicious dishes on the menu,” he says. “Patrons come in for our shepherd’s pie, Scottish meat pies, bangers and mashed, and our famous, made-from-scratch, Guinness beef stew. ‘Tattie’ is a familiar colloquial term for potatoes.

“Although patrons rave about our Scottish fare, they also enjoy our traditional American pub fare and the best all-around burger in town,” he continues. “Braveheart is a neighborhood place. We have a great selection on the menu for everyone and incredible support from the local community,” he says.

“We also have a cozy little bar that patrons love”, Erik says. To complement the unique experience, on tap are 24 beers from around the world. Belhaven Scottish Ale, Belhaven Twisted Thistle IPA, and Tennent’s Scottish Lager are sourced from Scotland. Braveheart also offers popular beers from Europe and over 30 single malt scotches including Laphroaig (pronounced la-froyg) Quarter Cask, 12-year-old McCallan, and 12- to 18-year-old Glenlivet selections.

Braveheart Highland Pub opened in December 2006 and brings you the finest Scottish food and spirits experience in the area. It's conveniently located near the center of downtown Hellertown, just a short walk from the Saucon Rail Trail, shops, and attractions. Some local patrons may recognize the building as the former Hellertown Hotel, or previously the Eagle Hotel, erected in 1902.

SCOTLAND

Bordering England to the south, Scotland is part of the United Kingdom and covers the northern third of the island of Great Britain. Divided into 32 local authorities known as councils, Glasgow City is the largest in population. Highland is the largest in geographic area.

The Old Course at St. Andrews

The Old Course at St. Andrews is historically the oldest golf course in the world, where the game has been played since the 15th century. It’s only fitting to stop to celebrate your double-bogeys after playing a local round with friends.