Braveheart Highland Pub
When in Scotland, prepare for a delicious feast with friends, family, neighbors, and countrymen complimented with kilts, tartans, and bagpipes. When not in Scotland, do the same at Braveheart Highland Pub in downtown Hellertown.
The wealth of resources available on and off the coasts of Scotland originally provided early settlers with sustenance. Traditionally, dinner included some variety of beef or roast lamb, a hearty root vegetable, and haggis. Immortalized by the famous Scottish poet Robert Burns, haggis is a savory pudding that would frequently accompany a meal.
At Braveheart, the only Scottish restaurant of its kind in the area, owner Andy Lee transforms a childhood dream into reality. With original family roots from Scotland and inspiration from Sir. William Wallace, a Medieval warrior who fought for the freedom of his people against the English circa 13th century, the restaurant celebrates food, spirits, national pride, and everything uniquely Scottish.
“People come here because the experience exemplifies an authentic, comfortable, Scottish pub atmosphere,” Erik Sheetz, General Manager, says.
When you mention 'fish and chips', most people think of Great Britain. “Coated with a tempura batter of Yuengling Lager, patrons come because we have the best tasting, freshest, crispiest around”, he says.
“We have quite a number of delicious dishes on the menu,” he says. “Patrons come in for our shepherd’s pie, Scottish meat pies, bangers and mashed, and our famous, made-from-scratch, Guinness beef stew. ‘Tattie’ is a familiar colloquial term for potatoes.
“Although patrons rave about our Scottish fare, they also enjoy our traditional American pub fare and the best all-around burger in town,” he continues. “Braveheart is a neighborhood place. We have a great selection on the menu for everyone and incredible support from the local community,” he says.
“We also have a cozy little bar that patrons love”, Erik says. To complement the unique experience, on tap are 24 beers from around the world. Belhaven Scottish Ale, Belhaven Twisted Thistle IPA, and Tennent’s Scottish Lager are sourced from Scotland. Braveheart also offers popular beers from Europe and over 30 single malt scotches including Laphroaig (pronounced la-froyg) Quarter Cask, 12-year-old McCallan, and 12- to 18-year-old Glenlivet selections.
Braveheart Highland Pub opened in December 2006 and brings you the finest Scottish food and spirits experience in the area. It's conveniently located near the center of downtown Hellertown, just a short walk from the Saucon Rail Trail, shops, and attractions. Some local patrons may recognize the building as the former Hellertown Hotel, or previously the Eagle Hotel, erected in 1902.
BRAVEHEART HIGHLAND PUB
430 MAIN ST. HELLERTOWN
610-838-6555
BRAVEHEARTHIGHLANDPUB.COM
SCOTLAND
Bordering England to the south, Scotland is part of the United Kingdom and covers the northern third of the island of Great Britain. Divided into 32 local authorities known as councils, Glasgow City is the largest in population. Highland is the largest in geographic area.
The Old Course at St. Andrews
The Old Course at St. Andrews is historically the oldest golf course in the world, where the game has been played since the 15th century. It’s only fitting to stop to celebrate your double-bogeys after playing a local round with friends.
Sticky Toffee Pudding
INGREDIENTS
Cake:
- 5 1/4 cups pitted and chopped dates
- 1 T baking soda
- 4 1/2 cups boiling water
- 1 cup unsalted butter
- 2 1/4 cups sugar
- 6 eggs
- 3 1/3 cups cake flour
Caramel sauce:
- 2 1/4 cups brown sugar
- 1 3/4 cup evaporated milk
- 1 cup unsalted butter
- 1 T vanilla extract
DIRECTIONS
For the cake: Preheat oven to 350°F.
In a medium bowl combine the dates and baking soda. Pour enough boiling water over the dates just to cover them.
Cream butter with the sugar until light. Beat in the eggs and mix well to combine. Add the flour and date mixture (including the soaking water) to the egg mixture and fold to combine. Pour the batter into a prepared 9 x 13-inch baking pan. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until the center is springy. Let cool slightly for 15 to 20 minutes before serving. (If making ahead of time, cool to room temperature and reheat gently.) Slice and serve warm with caramel sauce over the top.
For the caramel sauce: In a small saucepan combine the brown sugar, evaporated milk, butter, and vanilla extract. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Use immediately.
SERVES 8–10