Chopfin’s intriguing “Rolls + Bowls” tagline begs exploration. Their fast-casual menu proclaims a sushi burrito heart and poke bowl soul, showcasing fluid culinary styles flowing from Japan and Hawaii to Latin America. While chopped top-grade raw salmon and tuna are traditional options, wide protein selections – organic spicy chicken, shrimp ceviche, crab tempura and more – complemented by fresh ingredients and enticing embellishments satisfy diverse appetites.

Opened in early 2021, the eatery was launched by Stephen Kilroy and Dave Roberts, Parkland High School buddies who had worked together at Red Lobster as teens before pursuing different culinary career paths. They reunited several decades later when Kilroy spotted an ideal restaurant location and consulted his old friend about an appropriate concept for the space. Happily, Roberts had experience opening poke cuisine venues in Las Vegas – and a successful collaboration ensued, feeding a growing local appetite for clean-eating alternatives to fast foods.

Rolls and bowls start with a choice of base: a seaweed or soy wrap, each served with sushi rice, or a bowl base of sushi rice, black rice – which has acquired avid fans – or spring mix. For “Create Your Own” items, guests then choose 1 to 2 proteins from 14 options, up to 7 toppings – 23 vibrant selections encompass green onions, cucumber, corn, jalapeno, edamame, pineapple and many others – followed by 1 to 2 mild-to-wild sauces, such as fried garlic sauce (recipe follows), chili lime crema, teriyaki, sweet chili, coconut peanut curry, and truffle ponzu. Finish by picking 1 or 2 of the 7 crunchy toppings and seasonings, such as tempura flakes, organic toasted black and white sesame seeds, or the fiery house-made Dave’s Reaper Seasoning. Even with a few terms unfamiliar to non-sushi aficionados – masago, unagi, furikake, and yuzu miso might stump many folks – the menu remains highly approachable, and the friendly staff will happily describe esoteric ingredients and flavors.

A dozen composed roll-or-bowl features that streamline the decision-making process include The High Roller, a popular favorite shown here with a seaweed wrap, sushi rice, organic baked chicken breast, shrimp tempura, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, carrot, spring mix, and wasabi aioli. Signature dishes encompass The Chopfin pineapple poke bowl (for details, see “Best I Ever Had,” Lehigh Valley Marketplace, October 2021), avocado boats, sushi tacos and chicken or seafood quesadillas, the latter items made with flour tortillas.

Lively beverage choices include bubble tea, now available in cans, and fresh organic limeade or lemonade that can be enhanced with bursting boba balls (juice-filled tapioca pearls). A house specialty dessert, PomChia Chocolate Ganache, marries healthful ingredients with decadent taste. A silkily textured base of chia seeds soaked in pomegranate juice is topped with a mousse-like mixture of coconut milk and chocolate. Fresh coconut and chocolate covered coconut flakes crown the creation.

SPECIAL DIET MENU ITEM

“Create Your Own Roll or Bowl” selections that allow eaters to customize a hefty hand-held meal or bountiful bowl can suit vegetarian, pescatarian, or keto diets. (Gluten-free and vegan-specific menus are also available on request.) The vegetarian composition shown here includes a sushi rice base, chili lime tofu, avocado, red cabbage, red onion, cherry tomato, carrots, and seaweed salad, ready to be topped with sauces and seasonings of choice. The variation possibilities are nearly limitless.

THE AMBIANCE

Asian serenity and an industrial edge merge into a modern dining environment that offers 16 seats at tables and a front-window counter, plus seasonal outdoor seating. (Personal note: The restroom has the best tropical wallpaper ever!) Order online for efficient pickup or delivery service through DoorDash.

FRIED GARLIC SAUCE

INGREDIENTS

1 cup rice vinegar

1 cup sugar

1 cup soy sauce

5 T rice wine

1 ½ T sriracha sauce

2 tsp. sesame oil

3 T cornstarch (for slurry thickener)

6 oz. water (for slurry thickener)

6 T vegetable oil

2/3 cup fresh rough chopped garlic

DIRECTIONS

In a small bowl, mix rice vinegar, sugar, soy sauce, rice wine, sriracha, and sesame oil. Set aside. Place a separate small bowl, whisk, cornstarch, and water nearby to use as directed below.

Heat the vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add chopped garlic and fry for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remix soy sauce blend and add to the skillet with garlic, bringing to a boil while stirring. Boil 1 minute. Meanwhile, make the slurry by whisking the cornstarch and water vigorously in a small bowl until smooth. Add the slurry to the pan containing the sauce, stirring vigorously for 1 minute. Cool, transfer to a jar, and refrigerate until ready to serve.

This versatile sauce may be used to season seafood, chicken, pork, rice, and numerous other dishes.

Yields about 18 oz.

CHOPFIN

1403 N CEDAR CREST BLVD SUITE 140

ALLENTOWN (SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP)

CHOPFIN.COM

610-351-9230