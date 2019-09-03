J. MORGAN SALON & HOME

j. morgan salon offers hair, makeup, spray tanning, lash extensions, nails, and most of all, an amazing experience. Located in a historic 120-year-old mansion, j. morgan salon touts an expertly trained staff who will listen to your wants and needs and make your special day memorable. Oh, and help yourself to a complimentary coffee or a glass of wine while you're there!

j. morgan salon & home

252 Spring Garden St. Easton

610.258.3480

jmorgansalonandhome.com

Mon 9am-6pm

Tue-Fri 8am-8:30pm

Sat 9am-3pm

Sun closed

(j. morgan west opening in 2020!)