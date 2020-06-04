June Calendar

MARTIN GUITAR RAFFLE AT GODFREY DANIELS

GODFREYDANIELS.ORG

Godfrey Daniels, the Lehigh Valley’s live music listening room, won’t let COVID-19 prevent the Annual Martin Guitar Raffle from happening. No way! All ticket sales will be available online (tickets $5/ 5 for $20) beginning on June 1 at 8:00 p.m. continuing until August 7th with the winner drawn on August 9, 2020. This is the primary fundraiser for the 40-year music venue. Ticket orders can be placed at godfreydaniels.org/event/ annual-martin-guitar-raffle-2/. Show your support and take a chance at winning a guitar. Who wouldn’t want to win a Martin guitar, right? 2020 Raffle prizes include:

GRAND PRIZE

Martin 000-16GT Acoustic Guitar w/Fishman Matrix VT pickup system and gig bag

2ND PRIZE

LX1 Little Martin Acoustic Guitar w/soft case

3RD PRIZE

Croaker Percussion Gig Shaker plus 10-pack Martin Lifespan guitar strings

HAWK MOUNTAIN SANCTUARY

HAWKMOUNTAIN.ORG

Until the trails and events are allowed to reopen, visitors can still learn and connect with nature through virtual programs developed by the sanctuary staff including past videos like the Butterfly Release Event from 2010—super cool. Under the Education tab on the website is the For Kids subhead…go ahead and click on it. Look at all of the downloads for coloring books on kestrels, raptors, vultures of Africa in English and French, and an activity book! The thorough books are educational fun for the entire family. The Education News subheading is extremely exciting. Click on Bald Eagle Webcam, and then the link HDonTap. Go there and click on it…I’ll wait for you. Do you see it? I know. It’s amazing.…Hundreds of live stream webcams worldwide are rotated on the site. Nature rocks!

KUTZTOWN FOLK FESTIVAL

KUTZTOWNFESTIVAL.COM

The Kutztown Folk Festival is proudly holding the event completely online—including the Quilt Raffle. Continue checking back to the website, www.kutztownfestival.com, for updates in the weeks leading up to the event and for schedules of virtual vendor classes, lectures, and news on the Quilt Raffle. The Kutztown Folk Festival is coming to a smartphone or laptop near you June 27-July5.

CURBSIDE PICKUP AT STEEL STACKS

STEELSTACKS.ORG/CURBSIDE

ArtsQuest is teaming up with favorite food vendors from Musikfest and previous ArtsQuest festivals to bring Curbside Pickup at Steel Stacks to life. Featuring a rotating schedule of food trucks, such as Take a Taco, Heaven on a Bun, Bull and Bear, Simply Skewered, and The Flying V, the magic takes place on according to ArtsQuest, “Saturdays- Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., while the Lehigh Valley is in the red and yellow phases of the state’s three-phase COVID-19 mitigation plan.” SteelStacks Curbside food and merchandise orders can be placed at www.steelstacks.org/curbside. ArtsQuest will notify customers when orders are ready for pick up. Pick up is at PNC Plaza at SteelStacks, 645 E. First St., Bethlehem. An ArtsQuest staff member will deliver the order to customer vehicles.

STEELSTACKS’ LEVITT PAVILION FREE SUMMER CONCERTS

LEVITTSTEELSTACKS.ORG

The nine-year running free summer concerts at the SteelStacks’ Levitt Pavilion are always a crowd pleaser, but this year, well, it’s been decided to go with free live stream concerts of past performances as part of the “Levitt in Your Living Room” series. Concerts schedule updates and line ups can be viewed at the following links: levittsteelstacks.org and the Levitt Facebook Page, facebook.com/levittsteelstacks.

HAMPTON WINDS RESTAURANT FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEOS WITH PASTRY CHEF KATIE HORAN

DISCOVERLEHIGHVALLEY.COM/EVENT/HAMPTONWINDS-RESTAURANT-FACEBOOK-LIVE-VIDEOSWITH-PASTRY-CHEF-KATIE-HORAN/67576/

If it’s time to get your pastry-making game on, then the Facebook Live videos with Hampton Winds Restaurant Pastry Chef Katie Horan might be just the place to start. The soft pretzel video currently on the Facebook site, demonstrates Chef Katie’s skillful ability to explain to even the most novice of dough slingers, how to properly knead for 3 minutes. Don’t panic because she talks you through the process, providing all the confidence so you come out the other end feeling like a champion. Chef Katie’s classes are offered every Tuesday at 2:00 PM until June 30th.

HAMPTON WINDS RESTAURANT FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEOS WITH CHEF SCOTT FERRY

DISCOVERLEHIGHVALLEY.COM/EVENT/HAMPTONWINDS-RESTAURANT-AT-NORTHAMPTON-COMMUNITY-COLLEGE-PRESENTS-CHEF-SCOTT-FERRY

Looking to expand your culinary dexterity? Well, NCC might have just what you need in Facebook Live videos with Hampton Winds Restaurant Chef Scott Ferry. His sage advice on Beef Wellington, including those pesky resting periods, earn him a gold star in transferring patience to viewers. Although the recipe appears complicated, with Chef Scott’s masterful guidance I finished with an incredible sense of accomplishment. Dang, he’s good! Chef Scott’s classes are offered every Friday at noon until June 26th.