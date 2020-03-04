Getting Ready for Spring

Photography By Alyssha Eve Csük

Your home’s interior provides a fresh canvas upon which you can reflect a touch of your personality. Your own sense of style can grace your walls, or your floors, and everything in between. With each choice of furnishing, hue, or home accent, you can create a space that is just as comfortable as it is stylish. If you need a little guidance, an interior designer can help to transform your home, elevating the look and feel for a floor-to-ceiling makeover.

The Lehigh Valley’s own full-service interior design firm, Love Your Room, does just that. The company helps homeowners to create warm, modern spaces exuding quality along with comfort across a wide range of budgets to outfit any home. Love Your Room’s award-winning work has delighted clients for more than 14 years, bringing their creative vision to life.

“We listen to our clients to find out their dreams and personal motivations so we can create spaces that meet homeowners’ needs and blend perfectly with their lifestyle,” says Principal Designer Shoshana Gosselin.

Love Your Room can help you design the entire interior of your home, or simply reinvent it for the current season. From the eye of a designer, it’s easy to breathe some life into your favorite spaces to help get your home ready for spring.

“Color will be the new neutral this spring,” she says. “From cabinetry, wall paint, to furnishings, lush deep greens and blues are having a major moment! Classic Blue, Pantone’s color of the year, is the perfect choice to reupholster dining chairs in or paint an accent wall. Kitchens are even going from white to colorful. And the best part is, these are soothing tones, that to me, are timeless!”

Gosselin noted that another up and coming trend—or returning trend, if you will—is floral wallpaper.

“If you are looking to create a happy makeover, look at all the wallpaper options for large florals,” Gosselin shares. “I am looking forward to this new movement because neutrals have been on trend for a few seasons now, and spring is all about renewal! Let’s renew in beautiful color!”

When you embrace a fresh perspective, you earn enviable visual impact. It’s possible to revive just about any area in your house with a burst of new color or a few seasonal updates. Not to mention, indoor plants also hold a special place in the interior design of a home.

“Pinterest research shows a lot of people looking up indoor gardens!” Gosselin says. “Another major trend is informal home entertaining. Homeowners are creating recreational spaces in the living room or another open space rather than the traditional kitchen or dining room formal gathering; a cozy room that will be instantly ready for having friends and family over for a last-minute gathering. To create a space like this, you want to have comfy seating, table space for a charcuterie board or tray of appetizers, and a bar with a fridge if there is room.”

Designing with the “form follows function” principle in mind allows you to create living spaces that actually complement your life. Things don’t just look pretty—they work to make your life simpler and more enjoyable.

“We work with our clients to create the home of their dreams,” Gosselin says. “And we ensure constant communication and collaboration is present from the initial concept meeting to project completion. Our homeowners trust we will be there for them.”

The designers at Love Your Room care about their clients. They put all their focus into delivering the best outcome for each project, striving to deliver results that reflect the homeowners’ personalities and preferences in a way that is anything but ordinary.

“Lehigh Valley homeowners are unique because our area has two cities not that far away that have great urban inspiration amid a traditional Pennsylvania vibe so you get a wonderful combination of both!” says Gosselin. “And folks are just so nice in our area! We get to be creative with materials; really personalize homes that fit the people living there. I enjoy finding out the story of each client through their home styling.”

Infuse some new décor into your home to elevate your interiors with spring trends.

