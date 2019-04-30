10 Mother’s Day Activities in the Valley

For more than a century, Mother’s Day has served as an official holiday to honor moms and maternal figures across the country. The holiday became official under Woodrow Wilson in 1914 when he signed a proclamation to mark the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day. Today’s moms tend to wear many hats as they attempt to do it all—from raising a family to handling the housework, acting as a taxi service, a nurse, a cheerleader, shopper, and many times working out of the home or running one’s own business on top of it all. Many times, the mom is described as the glue that holds it all together. Though she’s appreciated every day, it’s wonderful to celebrate together each year for Mother’s Day.

FAMILY FUN FOR MOTHER’S DAY

Here are 10 fun things to do for Mother’s Day in the Lehigh Valley with Mom or the other special ladies in your life.

1 | TAKE HER OUT TO THE BALLGAME

Bring Mom over to the ballfield for some peanuts and Cracker Jacks at the Mother’s Day matinee ballgame. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs host the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Coca-Cola Park at 1:35pm. ironpigsbaseball.com

2 | HAVE A BUBBLY DAY

Treat Mom to a Champagne Brunch at Blue Mountain Resort on Mother’s Day. Participate in the raffles featuring “mom-worthy prizes” and enjoy live entertainment by The Frost from 10am to 2 pm at the Slopeside Pub & Grill and by Ffourtisimo Strolling Quartet from 10:30am to 3pm at the Vista and Alpine Ballroom.

skibluemt.com/upcoming-events/mothers-day/

3 | CRUISE THE DAY AWAY

Climb aboard the mule-drawn Josiah White II canal boat for a cruise on the Lehigh Canal from 11am until 12pm at the National Canal Museum. You can enjoy a Mother’s Day Brunch Cruise with light brunch and mimosas while hearing vignettes about life along the canal and the important role of mothers.

canals.org/events/mothers-day-cruise-2/

4 | EMBRACE YOUR INNER ANIMAL

Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Lehigh Valley Zoo, boasting a wide array of birds, reptiles, amphibians, and mammals in this nonprofit menagerie. Make Mom’s day extra memorable when you schedule an animal encounter. Enjoy a giraffe painting experience or an encounter with sloths, armadillos, penguins, or birds.

www.lvzoo.org

5 | BRING MUSIC TO HER EARS

Mark the special occasion with a one of the “Top 100 Brunches in the Country” (as rated by Open Table) at the Historic Hotel Bethlehem. The iconic restaurant offers a Musical Sunday Brunch that is sure to feature some of Mom’s favorite foods—from made-to-order omelettes and waffles to fresh seafood, a carving station, and delicious dessert options.

www.hotelbethlehem.com/bethlehem-restaurants-sunday-brunch

6 | INVITE LEARNING AND DISCOVERY

Turn to the nonprofit Da Vinci Science Center to watch science come to life. Your family can dive head-first into STEM, creativity, and artistry in a playful learning environment. Look for exhibits introducing water play, a “maker space,” an animation station, hurricane simulator, and so much more.

www.davincisciencecenter.org

7 | BE A KID AGAIN

Remind Mom what fun it is to be a kid again by visiting one of the Valley’s top family destinations like Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom with its 200 acres of rides and attractions or the Crayola Experience in Easton with 65,000 square feet of colorful and creative fun. Enjoy the thrills or practice your artistic skills with the entire family.

www.dorneypark.com

www.crayolaexperience.com/easton

8 | EXPLORE THE ARTS

Take Mom to check out the 54th Annual Downtown Fine Art & Craft Show, where a memorable sidewalk art show sprawls out along Historic Bethlehem’s Main Street. Besides the artwork on display for judging, the two-day event includes children’s interactive art activities and acoustic jams by local musicians.

bfac-lv.org/downtown-bethlehem-fine-art-and-craft-show-2019/

9 | TAKE MOM ON A WINE TOUR

If all the children are grown, a tour and tasting through one or more of the Lehigh Valley’s own vineyards and wineries would be a flavorful experience. Go together with a designated driver or look into chauffeured travel to make the most of your wine tastings along the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail.

lehighvalleywinetrail.com/

10 | SEND HER ON A MOMS’ NIGHT OUT

Let’s be honest, moms work day and night around the clock to care for the family. After all the day’s fun is done, encourage her to keep the Mother’s Day vibe going with her mama friends. Treat Mom to a night out with her pals where she can express her inner artist at a paint and sip or a craft workshop location. www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/bethlehem

www.arworkshop.com/easton

Today’s families come in many shapes and sizes with loved ones in a variety of roles. Stepmother, foster mom, mother-in-law, and of course, grandmothers deserve to be celebrated as well. So, no matter whom you choose to celebrate on Mother’s Day, enjoy this special time to celebrate old memories and make plenty of new ones.