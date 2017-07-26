Hot Ticket

Pamper Your Pooch

Written by Photography by Ryan Hulvat
Bone Appetit Dog Barkery at the Moravian Book Shop
444 Main Street, Bethlehem
610.332.2663
boneappetitpa.com

  1. Teddy the Dog Strong Body, Excellent Nose shirt $27.99

2. Wholesome Pride Sweet Potato Fries Dog Treats $9.99

3. Tall Tails Wooden Bowl $24.99

The Dining Dog & Friends
3245 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
610.351.9333
thediningdog.com

4. “Dino” Bone $22

5. Blue Bowl $24

6. MacKenzie Couture Rose Collar $65

7. MacKenzie Couture Wagon Wheel Pink Collar $96

8. Angel Brown Leather $75

9. All You Need is Love and a Dog Pillow $19

10. Beco Pets Rope Toy $13

11. Flatty Pig Toy $10

12. Huggle Hounds Monkey Toy $10

13. Huggle Hounds Purple Monstah Toy $10

14. Huggle Hounds Blue Dragon Toy $11

15. Food Can $18

16. Treats Can $11

Doggy Dao & Cat’s Meow
1238 Main St, Hellertown
610.838.1900
facebook.com/doggydaocatsmeow

17. Bocce’s Bakery Truffle Mac & Cheese $9.99

18. Bocce’s Bakery PB&Bacon $9.99

19. Recycled Tire Cycle Dog Leash $25

