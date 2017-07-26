Pamper Your Pooch
Bone Appetit Dog Barkery at the Moravian Book Shop
444 Main Street, Bethlehem
610.332.2663
boneappetitpa.com
- Teddy the Dog Strong Body, Excellent Nose shirt $27.99
2. Wholesome Pride Sweet Potato Fries Dog Treats $9.99
3. Tall Tails Wooden Bowl $24.99
The Dining Dog & Friends
3245 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
610.351.9333
thediningdog.com
4. “Dino” Bone $22
5. Blue Bowl $24
6. MacKenzie Couture Rose Collar $65
7. MacKenzie Couture Wagon Wheel Pink Collar $96
8. Angel Brown Leather $75
9. All You Need is Love and a Dog Pillow $19
10. Beco Pets Rope Toy $13
11. Flatty Pig Toy $10
12. Huggle Hounds Monkey Toy $10
13. Huggle Hounds Purple Monstah Toy $10
14. Huggle Hounds Blue Dragon Toy $11
15. Food Can $18
16. Treats Can $11
Doggy Dao & Cat’s Meow
1238 Main St, Hellertown
610.838.1900
facebook.com/doggydaocatsmeow
17. Bocce’s Bakery Truffle Mac & Cheese $9.99
18. Bocce’s Bakery PB&Bacon $9.99
19. Recycled Tire Cycle Dog Leash $25