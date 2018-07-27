Roasted Beets

Molinari’s

INGREDIENTS

4 medium or large beets

1 T sherry vinegar

2 T extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

2 sprigs thyme

2 sprigs oregano

2 fresh bay leaves

DIRECTIONS

Wash beets, pat dry with paper towels, and place in a large mixing bowl. Add sherry vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper, thyme, oregano, and bay leaf. Toss to coat beets. Transfer to a baking dish and add enough water to fill bottom of pan by a 1/2-inch. Bake in an oven preheated to 350°F for 45 minutes to an hour, or until beets are easily pierced throughout. Remove beets from oven and let cool in pan. While still warm, use a paper towel to rub the outer skin from the beet. Enjoy in salads, appetizers, or as is.

Serves 4 (varies with beet size and usage)