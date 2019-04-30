Many people would argue Mom is one of the most difficult people to buy for. Fortunately, Monica, owner of Ross Plants & Flowers, has a varied collection of gifts from which to choose the perfect one.

RossPlants & Flowers

Ross Plants & Flowers is a locally owned, community based, full-service florist and gift shop, retail greenhouse, and a complete landscape design, installation,

and property management company (called Naturalscapes).

Ross Plants & Flowers is owned and operated by Monica Yurconic-Groff with her husband, Mike.

2 LOCATIONS

2704 PA Route 309

Orefield, PA

610.395.5193

Mon-Thurs 9am-7pm

Friday 9am-6pm

Saturday 9am-5pm

Sunday 11am-5pm

NEW LOCATION!

7525 Tilghman Street

Allentown, PA

610.391.1999

(formerly Paisley Peacock)

Mon-Fri 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-3pm

Sunday Closed

rossplantsandflowers.com