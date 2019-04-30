Hot Ticket

Ross Plants & Flowers

Written by
Ross Plants & Flowers

Many people would argue Mom is one of the most difficult people to buy for. Fortunately, Monica, owner of Ross Plants & Flowers, has a varied collection of gifts from which to choose the perfect one.

RossPlants & Flowers

Ross Plants & Flowers is a locally owned, community based, full-service florist and gift shop, retail greenhouse, and a complete landscape design, installation,
and property management company (called Naturalscapes).

Ross Plants & Flowers is owned and operated by Monica Yurconic-Groff with her husband, Mike.

2 LOCATIONS
2704 PA Route 309
Orefield, PA
610.395.5193

Mon-Thurs  9am-7pm
Friday  9am-6pm
Saturday  9am-5pm
Sunday  11am-5pm

NEW LOCATION!

7525 Tilghman Street
Allentown, PA
610.391.1999
(formerly Paisley Peacock)

Mon-Fri  9am-5pm
Saturday  9am-3pm
Sunday  Closed

rossplantsandflowers.com

Tags:

Related Posts

Follow @LehighValleyMarketplace on Instagram