Bountiful bennies, trendy toasts, and egg-centric specialties segue seamlessly into lunch and dinner dishes at this cozy Bethlehem destination with an upscale diner flair.

WE LOVE

On a well-appointed all-day-breakfast menu of savory and sweet delights, a dish named “Worth the Wait!” is bound to catch your eye. One bite of this addictively delicious Dutch Baby—a German-style pancake that puffs like a soufflé in the oven before collapsing into a rich, custardy cross between a crepe and a popover during a 30-minute bake in a sizzling cast-iron skillet—confirms the appropriateness of the moniker. Unlike traditional pancakes, an uncomplicated batter of fresh organic eggs from local Breakaway Farms, milk, butter, and flour doesn’t even require extra leavening such as baking powder or soda to make this baby rise. A topping of fresh blueberries, strawberry jam, and powdered sugar completes the dish. Fans often order this crazy popular item at the beginning of a meal as a shareable dessert—the Dutch Baby is generous enough for two or more after-dinner servings—so it’s ready when you are.

WHAT’S THE VIBE LIKE?

White-painted brick walls, playful coffee-cup wall accent lamps, and mirrors that amplify the long, 70-seat space contribute to a light and airy atmosphere. Even on a dreary day, The Flying Egg’s simple urban sophistication creates a bright and cheery setting for starting your day, and keeping the energy going at lunch. (Then come back after work, grab a seat at the recently opened bar, and unwind with drinks and nibbles.) Located next to the Hotel Bethehem, the front window provides a picturesque view of Main Street in Historic Downtown Bethlehem.

CHEERS

The addition of full bar service has changed the dynamic of this evolving restaurant. Along with de rigueur brunch classics like the Bloody Mary and the Mimosa, creative seasonal variations such as a Salted Caramel Apple Mimosa—with a mix of salted caramel sauce and a blend of cider with sparkling wine—offer exciting new food pairing opportunities. Of course, with the menu’s breakfast focus, excellent coffee remains paramount: Family-operated Baristi Coffee Roasters in Allentown supplies 100% Colombian beans for a spectrum of robust hot and iced preparations. Different flavors of gourmet Pyramid tea is another specialty of the house.

Q&A with the Flying Egg

WHAT’S THE FLYING EGG’S CULINARY STYLE?

The advantage of American cuisine is having whatever we want on the menu. Global accents, from a South of the Border Benedict to The Caprese Omelet, supplement traditional tastes such as a Three Meat Skillet with cheesy biscuits and poached eggs or Buttermilk Waffles with caramelized apples. There’s also an abundance of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes—an important direction of the new foodie scene—such as Avocado Toast, Tofu Scramble, and Banana French Toast with maple butter. Lunch, which begins at 11 a.m., features soups, salads, sandwiches, among with is a more-than-substantial signature Main Street Stack—a certified Angus beef burger packed between two grilled cheese sandwiches with bacon, lettuce and tomato. Also look for ever-changing chef specials.

ANYTHING NEW HAPPENING?

Spring will bring expanded hours and a selection of large plates that include Chicken Parmesan, Mac ’n’ Cheese, Steak Frites, and several vegan dishes. With full bar service, guests may enjoy beer, wine, or a favorite cocktail with dinner.

DOES THE FLYING EGG HAVE ANY SISTER RESTAURANTS?

Husband-and-wife-team Juan Carlos and Cara Paredes and Executive Chef Rafael Palomino—a noted cookbook author—also own and operate Tapas on Main (Spanish cuisine), Cachette Bistro + Creperie (French inspired) , and Urbano Mexican Kitchen + Bar in Bethehem, plus Mesa Modern Mexican in Easton. Although offering different types of cuisine, they all share a rustic aesthetic.

Apple & Honey Ricotta Toast

INGREDIENTS

1 slice rye bread

2 T ricotta cheese

Drizzle of honey, to taste

4–6 thin slices apple, to taste

Pumpkin seeds for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Toast rye bread to your liking.

Mix ricotta cheese with a drizzle of honey and spread mixture on toasted bread.

Place sliced apples on top of ricotta and sprinkle with pumpkin seeds. Serve immediately.

NOTE: The restaurant presents this dish with a seasonal side salad. Spring mix greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and a whipped balsamic dressing is recommended.

Serves 1

Caprese Omelet

INGREDIENTS

Omelet

3 organic eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup + 1–2 T shredded mozzarella

1/4 cup diced fresh tomates + 2 slices tomato

Pesto sauce

(puree in blender until smooth; refrigerate leftovers):*

4 oz. fresh basil

1/4 cup white balsamic vinegar

1 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

*Pine nuts and parmesan have been omitted to keep this version lactose- and nut-free; yields a generous 1 1/2 cups pesto sauce.

DIRECTIONS

Whip together 3 organic eggs. Pour on a

lightly greased flat-top griddle over low heat and cook for about 1 minute. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Scatter about a quarter cup of shredded mozzarella all over the eggs and let melt. Add diced tomatoes on one side and fold other half of eggs over top. Add a little more mozzarella on top and let melt. Remove folded omelet from griddle and plate. Put two sliced tomatoes on top of folded omelet and splash with a generous amount of the pesto sauce.

NOTE: The restaurant partners this dish with home fries made with diced potatoes, green peppers, and onions. The omelet is also accompanied by your choice of toast.

serves 1

THE FLYING EGG

451 MAIN ST

BETHLEHEM

610.691.5100

THEFLYINGEGGBETHLEHEM.COM