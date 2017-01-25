Tickle them Pink
Here are a few Valentine’s Day (or just because!) gift ideas for the one you see through rose-colored glasses.
Sorrelli
1. Crystal bracelet in Satin Blush $125
2. Nested pear statement necklace in Satin Blush $165
3. Teardrop accent earrings in Satin Blush $65
4. Round crystal stud earrings in Siam
5. Riveting romance cuff bracelet in Siam
Counter Culture by Allentown Appliance
6. Smeg red blender $249.95
7. Smeg pink two-slice toaster $149.95
Step in 4 Mor
8. Pelle Moda suede loafer $155
Blink Optical
9 & 10. Face a Face frames $508
11 & 12. Ray-Ban children’s frames $150
13. Etnia O Barcelona Vintage Collection frames $240
Assembly 88
14. Filson Watch red cap $45
15. Allen Edmonds Neumok shoes $195
16. Happy Socks Hearts & Arrows $12
17. Vineyard Vines classic fit whale shirt in Fireside Gingham $98.50
Sorrelli
Two City Cinter
645 West Hamilton Street
Suite 104
Allentown
610.295.5995
sorrelli.com
Counter Culture by Allentown Appliance
532 North 19th Street
Allentown
610.351.9992
allentownappliance.com
Step in 4 Mor
1823 West Allen Street
Allentown
610.432.1183
stepin4mor.com
Blink Optical
524 19th Street
Allentown
610.351.4848
blinkon19th.com
Assembly 88
544 Hamilton Street
Allentown
610.433.7625
assembly88.com