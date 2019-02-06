A Labor of Love and Wonderland for Artists and Hobbyists of All Ages

If glass blowing isn’t already on your bucket list, we highly suggest you add it.

It all began in the early 1960s. Charles Warner, as a young boy growing up in San Diego, became fascinated with stained glass. Drawn in by the depth and contrast of vibrant colors, his curiosity led him to a community of artists where he started to learn the craft. As he became a little older, his passion led him to open a small neighborhood shop where his ideas and obsession became a successful business selling art glass supplies and custom stained-glass work.

By the early 80s, through a number of twists and turns, Warner fell in love and moved the business to the Lehigh Valley. By the late 90s, it flourished into one of the leading art glass supply stores in the world.

Most recently, the culmination of decades of hard work and determination led to a multi-million-dollar expansion and the opening of Warner Art Glass Center, a first-class facility that encompasses all fields of glass art including cold (stained glass, mosaic), warm (fusing), and hot (glassblowing, glass sculpting). A generation in the making, it has become a wonderland for artists and hobbyists of all ages. Unquestionably, an incredibly well-run operation and best-kept secret in the Lehigh Valley, in some small way feels a little like something out of the 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

While the store, classes, and selection are now far more diverse, the mission to inspire an appreciation of all forms of glass as an art form remains the same. “I was inspired as a kid. And, inspiring others, most importantly the next generation, is my way of giving back,” says Warner.

Led by Angelo Grello and an amazing staff, they’re delivering one of the most unique experiences anywhere on the east coast right here in the Lehigh Valley.

“We love our customers. It’s a fun place to work. It’s a fun place to be. Our customers get so much satisfaction out of learning and creating their own pieces to show off”, Grello expresses. “We have customers that love it here so much that they spend all day here. Besides a genuine approach to customer service and a desire to carry only the very best glass art tools and products available, we’re committed to providing education and an exceptional experience”, Grello continues.

With approximately 12,000 square feet of space, Warner Art Glass Center is a mecca of glass making merchandise, resources, and fun that showcases a state-of-the-art hot shop and free classes open to the public. Run by Master Gaffer Kevin “Doctor Beardo” Miller, Warner’s is extraordinary and a must see.

Open to the public, free classes, and workshops are typically held on Saturdays and focus on teaching the public the craft of art glass or presenting the accomplishments and inspiration of a local artist. There are always in-store specials, live glassblowing demonstrations, giveaways, door prizes, and complimentary goodies for all.

Warner Art Glass Center is located next to the Lehigh Valley Mall just off of Route 22 in Whitehall. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm, closed on Sunday.

For more information, call 610.264.1100 or visit warnerartglass.com.

WARNER ART GLASS CENTER

603 8TH ST. WHITEHALL

GLASS ART

Glass art refers to an individual work partially or wholly made of glass. At Warner, people come in to make everything you can think of including paperweights, wall hangings, windows, mosaics, jewelry, unique tableware, and flower vases—anything you can think of that can be made from glass—even memorial interments of a loved one or pet who has passed.

HISTORY

Although the modern art of glass blowing uses modernized facilities and equipment, it remains an ancient art. Invented by the Phoenicians in Mesopotamia circa 50 BC, it was advanced in Egypt and in Rome from the First Century AD through the Middle Ages.