We Tried It! Klein Farms & Happy Holstein Ice Cream

Making your list of must-dos before summer ends? Do yourself a flavor and add Klein Farms and Happy Holstein Ice Cream to the list.

Vanilla – Not your typical vanilla ice cream. SO flavorful!

Oreeeo – Oreo-yum! Very different from traditional cookies and cream. Not overly sweet, just cookies in ice cream form.

Raspberry – Wow–an explosion of raspberry! If I had socks on, they would have been knocked right off.

Chocolate – This reminded me of the most fudgy chocolate cake you can think of – in ice cream form.

Mint Chocolate Chip – My favorite flavor every time. Nice crunchy chips with a light mint base.

They’re scooping ice cream seven days a week, year-round. You’ll typically find at least 20 flavors in the case — made without any artificial ingredients or colorings.

“Our goal is to make the best ice cream you’ve ever tasted,” says Layne Klein, who runs the Forks Township farm with his wife, Beth.

A SWEET IDEA: Klein says he and family friend, Daniel Duffin, had talked about making ice cream for years. They partnered to open Happy Holstein, adding the shop and product line in April 2016. It marks the newest addition to the family dairy farm that’s been

in Forks Township since the ‘30s.

So far, Duffin’s created more than 40 signature flavors that rotate seasonally. He starts with a liquid ice cream mix from Longacres Dairy in Barto, PA, then lets real ingredients shine in each recipe—sliced fruit, imported Italian mint or Fair Trade Colombian coffee.

MOST POPULAR FLAVOR: The biggest seller by far is the Oreeeo, Klein says. Other popular flavors include Sweet Cream Cheese (a vanilla ice cream made with cream cheese), Black Cow (a dark chocolate) and Mint Chocolate Chip (which gets its green hue from spirulina). Prices range from $2.80 (baby scoop) to $6.75 (three scoops). Can’t decide on a flavor? This summer, the shop debuted ice cream flights—a sampler with four baby scoops ($6.75). Klein says they also offer up to four flavors of Farm Ice, made with real fruit and available in flavors such as cherry, strawberry, lemon, or mango.

HOURS: They’re scooping ice cream seven days a week, year-round. Enjoy it 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the end of October, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. November–March. Be sure to check out their milk, cheeses, yogurts, and other farm-fresh goodies while you’re there!

Bonus: Little ones will love the playground area outside the shop. Be sure to stop by the neighboring pens to say hello to some new farm friends—chickens, goats, sheep, pigs, mules, and cows—on your way out.

Klein Farms Dairy & Creamery

410 Klein Rd. Easton

610.253.8942

kleinfarms.com