Lehigh Valley Zoo Coloring Contest 2017

The contest is now closed. Thank you to all who participated. Winners will be announced soon!

It’s time for our annual “Color the Cover” coloring contest!

Fill out the form below and upload a photo of your colored cover to enter. The contest is open to people of all ages.

Four lucky winners will receive a family 4-pack of tickets to the Lehigh Valley Zoo and a close-up giraffe feeding experience!

Everyone who enters will receive a $5 off coupon for admission to the Lehigh Valley Zoo. Check out all the entries on our Facebook.

If you lost your copy or made a mistake, don’t worry. You can get a new cover right here! [Click here to download a new cover.]

The contest deadline has been extended until Monday, August 21!