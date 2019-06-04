10 Activities with Pop!

Great Family Outings & Things to Do with Dad

The earliest inklings of Father’s Day began as a way to honor many men lost in a mining accident in Monongah, West Virginia in 1907. The first Father’s Day celebration took place on June 19, 1910, at the urging of Sonora Dodd of Spokane, WA. As the founder of the holiday, Dodd called for a day to celebrate fathers after witnessing a sermon about Anna Jarvis’ Mother’s Day movement. It wasn’t until 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed Father’s Day into law as an official holiday. This year Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 16.

FAMILY FUN FOR FATHER’S DAY

The Lehigh Valley provides ample opportunities to celebrate Dad from morning to night. Consider these memorable activities to enjoy with Dad this year for Father’s Day.

1. GO FISHING

Few things go so well together as Father’s Day and fishing. Some of the best fishing locations in the Valley are rumored to be the Lehigh Parkway, Cedar Creek Parkway East, Lehigh Canal Park, and South Mountain Reservoir. If fishing isn’t up his alley, you could also simply go for a casual walk around the Lil Le-Hi Trout Nursery. Toss some food into the waters and watch the fish jump and splash.

2. FEAST ON FATHER’S DAY BRUNCH OR BBQ

Good food is always a good idea. Take Dad out to eat at one of the Lehigh Valley’s many stellar restaurants for brunch or any meal he prefers. You can also host your own Father’s Day barbecue in Dad’s honor with a little steak and lobster or another favorite feast. Consider inviting other important father figures like your grandfather or father-in-law.

3. EXPERIENCE THE AMUSEMENT PARK

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom offers fun for all ages. Enjoy the thrilling rides and then get wet at the water park. If your family includes younger children, Planet Snoopy ensures there’s something for everyone. Finally, lots of delicious food options make it convenient to squeeze every ounce of fun out of Father’s Day at the amusement park. dorneypark.com

4. PLAY IN THE WATER

Floating down the river can be the perfect Father’s Day outing, weather permitting. The Lehigh Valley is ideally situated near both the Lehigh River and the Delaware River, offering scenic views enjoyable from the tube, a canoe, raft, or kayak. Make a big splash on Father’s Day.

5. HIT A HOMER

Catch the Iron Pigs at Coca Cola Park for an unforgettable Father’s Day watching America’s favorite pastime. The Lehigh Valley Iron

Pigs play the Columbus Clippers at 1:35 pm on Father’s Day. www.milb.com/lehigh-valley

6. WET YOUR WHISTLE

For dads of grown children, create a fun and carefree day with a winery tour or brewery tour with tastings. Dad might like the Winery Train in nearby Phillipsburg, New Jersey, which includes a narrated ride along the Delaware, winery and vineyard stop, tasting with hors d’oeuvres, and a souvenir glass. You can also enjoy Trivia at The Tap Room at Weyerbacher Brewing on Father’s Day, with a chance to win prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. Finally, consider the Hops with Pops beer festival at McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar in Historic Bethlehem—a picnic style brew fest featuring craft breweries, local distillery, beer brewing demos, and a barbecue chicken and pork cookout.

7. GET LOST

Enjoy a memorable adventure at Lost River Caverns in Hellertown. Take a guided walking tour through 1,200 feet of paved walkways surrounded by crystal formations. The cavern has a rich history and visitors of all ages can learn about geology and the cavern’s formation. lostcave.com

8. HIKE OR BIKE

Something as simple as a hike or a bike ride brings the benefits of fresh air and exercise to the day. Take a trek along the canal with a picnic lunch upon your back. Bring your favorite four-legged pal for an even better excursion.

9. ENJOY A GOLF OUTING

Whether it’s mini golf with the munchkins, chip n putt with the older kids, or hitting the links with grown children, Dad is sure to love some golf on his special day. Set up a golf outing at one of the Lehigh Valley’s best golf courses or mini golf courses. Remember the rules: the loser always buys the ice cream!

10. START YOUR ENGINES

Take Dad for a few laps in the go-karts at the Lehigh Valley Grand Prix. You might also find a local car show or cruise night to enjoy the area’s fleet of classic cars. lehighvalleygrandprix.com

Serving as a spearhead to the start of the summer, Father’s Day welcomes countless unforgettable activities in your own backyard. No matter what Father’s Day fun you choose in the Lehigh Valley, be sure to soak up these special memories with that important guy in your life. Here’s to you, Dads!