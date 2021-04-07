Best I Ever Had: Steak

A steak dinner is as much a statement as a meal. And where this epicurean declamation takes place matters—for instance, superbly flavorful dry-aged côte de boeuf at Minetta Tavern, a vaunted French bistro in Greenwich Village, arrives palpably enhanced by the Old New York vibe that once attracted such luminaries as Ernest Hemingway and E. E. Cummings.

Closer to home, the quietly chic ambiance of Top Cut Steak House amplifies the huge flavor of USDA Prime Black Angus supplied by eminent Chicago purveyor Meats By Linz—most notably, their dry-aged bone-in ribeye steaks. Robust flavor derived from rich marbling intensifies by aging in a temperature and humidity-controlled environment for 30-plus days. “Removing moisture—shrinking the meat—concentrates the beef flavor,” Paxos Restaurants Corporate Chef Christopher Heath explains. “The natural enzymes of the beef break down and that makes the meat more tender. It’s a unique flavor.” For a final fillip of indulgence, pair with tangy béarnaise sauce.

Best Ever Wedge Salad

While iceberg lettuce may not turn your head in the produce aisle, Top Cut’s steakhouse classic—a substantial chunk of crunchy lettuce lavished with cherry tomatoes, red onion, smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, and house-made blue cheese dressing—warrants full attention. Chef Heath suggests that addressing this weighty salad with a knife and fork heightens interactive gratification.

TOP CUT STEAK HOUSE

2880 CENTER VALLEY PKWY

CENTER VALLEY, PA

610.841.7100

TOPCUTSTEAK.COM

MINETTA TAVERN

113 MACDOUGAL ST

NEW YORK, NY

212.475.3850

MINETTATAVERNNY.COM